Green Party Condemns Trump Budget Bill

GOP Slashes Safety Net to Fund Massive Tax Cuts for the Rich, Declares War on Immigrants

The Green Party of the United States said that the Republican Party has overturned 250 years of the Declaration of Independence, anointing Donald Trump as the new King by passing his draconian budget bill that sacrifices the well-being of average Americans to further enrich the very wealthy. Republicans voted for the bill, despite the clear harm to their constituents, many after publicly stating their opposition to it.

July 7, 2025

Gloria Mattera, Media Coordinator

Trump’s budget bill is jam-packed with hundreds of billions of dollars in tax cuts for the wealthiest, along with hundreds of payouts to special interests, while increasing the federal deficit by $3 trillion. The bill reverses the tepid climate action taken under the Biden administration while curbing access to food and healthcare for tens of millions of Americans. The GOP agreed to an enormous expansion of ICE to kidnap and deport law-abiding residents, denying them their constitutionally mandated due process while targeting those who dare to oppose his reactionary agenda, including elected officials.

“It is impossible to overstate how bad and immoral this bill is. This is the greatest transfer of wealth to the rich in our nation’s history. Accelerating global warming and extreme weather pose an existential threat to humanity. This administration, recklessly, is expanding fossil fuels while attacking the development of clean, renewable energy. Instead of making access to quality, affordable health care a universal right like the rest of the industrial democracies, Trump is slashing access to Medicaid. With hunger on the rise, he will deny millions access to federal nutrition programs,” said Alfred Molison, national party co-chair.

The Green Party called for widespread mobilization of civil society to oppose Trump’s authoritarian efforts. “We need labor unions, bar associations, the medical profession, faith groups, and academics to stand united with community activists to say no to Trump. We can not throw away what so many have fought and died for in our nation’s history. We must all reject the bigotry, greed, and cruelty of the Trump administration,” added Craig Cayetano, National Co-Chair.

The Party said the bill’s massive expansion of Trump’s war against immigrants also lays the groundwork for further expansion of martial law, as witnessed by his mobilization of the military in Los Angeles and his increasing arrest of elected officials who oppose ICE’s kidnapping of law-abiding residents.

“The rule of law in the United States is very much in doubt at this point. Trump has made it clear that as a King, he intends to ignore judges, and the rogue Supreme Court has bent over backward to support his disregard of the Constitution. He seeks to silence by any means necessary all those who oppose him. And the Democrats have made it clear that they continue to be part of the problem, offering feeble resistance to Trump, starting with their failure to arrest and prosecute Trump for his failed coup d’etat,” added Cayetano.

Photo: J.W. Hendricks for CalMatters