The election is over, but the Green Party fights on! Greens in New York did not meet the new, unfair threshold to retain ballot status in New York State. That's the bad news. The good news is, we are not going anywhere. We have teamed with the New York Libertarian Party to sue the State over this law slipped into the 2020 budget and we have filed for an injunction to stop any changes to party status until the suit is settled.

Tune in to this interview with Green Party of New York Co-chair, Gloria Mattera, on where we are and what is happening.

Like Gloria said, even though we may still lose our ballot status, we will remain registered Greens and people can still register as Green.

Stay tuned for developments on our ballot status, but despite all of that, we are already organizing for 2021.

Back in Monroe County, we're still continuing to support issues that our candidates run on. Join us Thursday, December 10 at 7:00 p.m. for our monthly meeting (on Zoom of course). We will be providing updates on the state of police accountability in Rochester. We are still firming up our guest speakers so stay tuned for the line-up. But in the meantime, you can register for the meeting.

Greens can win elections – even though the ruling corporate parties stack the deck against us. It takes a lot of hard work from volunteers and donors like you. So register for our December meeting and find out how you can help put Greens into office.

Other important things happening in our community include:

The City-Wide Tenant Union has been fighting to end this Pandemic Eviction Crisis, both in Rochester and around the State. See their list of demands here .





has been fighting to end this Pandemic Eviction Crisis, both in Rochester and around the State. . The Rochester Organization of Rank and File Educators (RORE) has organized a petition calling for the stoppage of any layoffs of any staff of the Rochester City School District who work directly with children. Please sign and share this petition .





(RORE) has organized a petition calling for the stoppage of any layoffs of any staff of the Rochester City School District who work directly with children. . Rochester Black Pride is on a mission to secure a building in order to provide a cultural resource & event center, retail/cafe space, and most importantly housing for the area's Black Trans & Queer community. Donate to their fundraising effort here.

There is a lot of work to do, so please be safe. Wear a mask, social distance, and wash your hands.

The Green Party of Monroe County

http://www.greenrochester.org