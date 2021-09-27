Green Party National Black Caucus on The United States’ Haitian Humanitarian Crisis

There can be no denying that the recent releases of videos showing Haitian refugees appearing to be whipped and corralled by white men on horses at the US border are reminiscent of slavery days and slave tracking and bear the same shameful scar of racism and intolerance in the United States of America.

Green Party of the United States

www.gp.org

For Immediate Release:

Monday, September 27, 2021

Contact:



Cochair- Darryl! LC Moch [email protected]

Co-chair- Trahern Crews [email protected]

Secretary- Dee Murphy [email protected]

Regardless of the reasons for attempts to enter the United States without documentation there never is, nor can there ever be, a time when whipping humans is sanctioned or acceptable law enforcement practice. While the explanation is that the patrol officers held loose reins and not whips the use of any item for the purpose of inflicting pain to stop an action is not acceptable including grabbing people by the collar from a mounted position on a horse.

The National Black Caucus, an affiliated caucus of the Green Party of the United States, condemns these acts and calls denouncement by the White House an insufficient response to this atrocity. The disparate treatment of Black migrants as well as the triggering response of witnessing people being rounded up like animals- long reins or not is toxic colonialism, racist, and inhumane. We demand that all people be treated with dignity and respect regardless of their race, class, or national origin. And that officers found to be operating outside of sanctioned enforcement policies be appropriately reprimanded, fired, or criminally charged with human/civil rights violations.

We further call on the Border Patrol agency and governing body to immediately cease authorization of the whipping, striking, or otherwise inflicting physical, emotional, and psychological harm on humans for any reason and institute racial equity training for all if officers and staff.

We further call on the United States Government to reverse decisions that have led to the continual deprivation of Haiti and its people for generations and to immediately release humanitarian aid to Haiti to include the Army Corps of Engineers for infrastructure support and repair, USAID support and grants for other humanitarian assistance and support within its mission, and that the government would convene a multi-partisan core group of Black and Brown US citizens and organizations to oversee and monitor US involvement in Haiti.

Furthermore, given the devastation in Haiti from the recent natural disasters, deportment of Haitian natives be halted, and instead Haitian natives be given temporary sanctuary until such time as Haiti has been restored reasonably enough for them to be returned home with the ability to assist in further repairs and advancement.

The NBC also calls on ally organizations, individual activists, and local, state, and national government representatives to develop strategies to assist in this humanitarian crisis and to convene local and regional groups to coordinate efforts to assist in the rebuilding and reconstruction of a Haitian nation that remains free, independent, and self-sustaining.