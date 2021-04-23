The Green Party Of Hawai’i 2021 Annual State Convention

KAILUA-KONA, HI – This year, our convention will be held both by video/teleconference and tentatively, with an in-person option -- if COVID rules permit travel. Stay tuned for full location details and a Zoom link.

At our Annual Convention we hold our Officer elections for the Green Party of Hawai`i, we decide on any proposed ByLaws or Platform changes, and we organize for the following year.

Save the Date!

Saturday June 5, 2021

1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Via Zoom & onsite in Keaau, Hawai`i Island

There is no charge to attend our annual state convention. However, donations are always encouraged to fund the Party’s activities.

