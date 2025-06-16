Green Party of Hawaiʻi State Convention planned for June 21

The annual Green Party of Hawai’i State Convention will be held on Saturday, June 21, 2025, from 1 to 3 p.m. via ZOOM. Opening will be Jim Albertini, from the “Malu ʻĀina, Center for Non-Violent Education & Action” as guest speaker, followed by the election of State party officers, delegates and alternates to the Green Party of the United States National Committee.

The Green Party of Hawai’i stands on four pillars of ecology/ecological wisdom, grassroots democracy, peace/non-violence, social and economic justice, plus 10 key values.

Once again this year the Green Party of Hawai’i is required by the state to petition to be on the ballot in 2026.

The Green Party of Hawai’i first successfully obtained a ballot line in Hawai’i for state and national partisan races in 1992 and has secured a place on the ballot ever since, for more than 30 years.

“In various polls, 60% of those surveyed felt that the United States needs a third party. Voters deserve a choice when casting their ballots,” a party representatives said.

“Several progressive policies have been blocked by the ruling one party in the state legislature here in Hawai’i, including ranked choice voting, simpler voter registration, campaign finance reform, public financing of elections, cannabis legalization, tax reform, truly affordable housing plus many others,” Green Party of Hawai’i said in a press release.

The GPH had early successful campaigns, all on the Big Island, where three Green candidates were elected to the Hawai’i County Council in seven elections, from 1992 to 2006.

To join the Green Party of Hawai’i State Convention via Zoom visit the registration link here: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/NOU80i5rS9K6-YvTbhHlDQ#/registration

After registering, guests will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.