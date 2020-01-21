CHICAGO – The Green Party of Illinois Spring Conference (membership meeting) will take place on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Third Unitarian Church, 301 N. Mayfield, Chicago, Illinois. We should have a pretty full agenda, as we discuss petition planning and strategizing for campaign 2020, election of officers, amendments to our by-laws, possible selection of a U.S. Senate candidate, selection process for our presidential ticket – and more.

We expect to cap things off late afternoon/early evening with a forum for recognized Green Party presidential candidates, and an evening social and dinner. Please mark your calendars now, and plan on joining us that day. Remember: You have to be a dues-paying member of the party to participate in decision-making, so if you have not yet joined, this would be a good time to take care of that task.

Third Unitarian Church of Chicago

301 N Mayfield Ave

Chicago, IL 60644

United States