Green Party US Statement on Mass Shooting in Buffalo, NY

“The tragedy in Buffalo, NY on Saturday, May 14, is yet another reminder that racist violence is a fact of life in the U.S. This is not new – it has been happening for centuries. White supremacist terrorism is part of a culture and governmental system that violently oppresses Black people and other people of color at every turn, whether through police killings or mass shootings." said Philena Farley, National Black Caucus Media Co-Chair and Green Party US Media Co-Chair.

This act of white supremacist terrorism is just the latest in a long string of racist and fascist violence in the United States. A direct product of the toxic rhetoric and fascistic delusion of a “Great Replacement” conspiracy promoted by the so-called “alt-right,” the Buffalo attack represents a perversely intersectional hatred toward a staggeringly large and diverse array of people. Radical solidarity is the surest way — the only way — to overcome such an abhorrent movement.

It is our belief that all struggles for liberation from modes of oppression are part of the same fight. Our commitment to ecosocialism and the interdependence of people’s movements is expressed through our founding Four Pillars of Non-violence, Ecological Wisdom, Grassroots Democracy and Social Justice and, more recently, in our 2018 “Resolution in Opposition to Rising Fascism,” which includes four recommendations for action:

Show up, protect your community: we must organize coalitions to publicly oppose hate groups and fascists and protect the most vulnerable among us

Lift up the voices of the vulnerable: listen to the targeted people in our communities, amplify their voices in spaces where they have been marginalized, and protect their First Amendment right to speak against those who intend them harm

Help to shift the public discourse about fascism: use all available channels to reinforce the message that everyone on this Earth — Black, Brown, Muslim, immigrant, LGBTQIA+, and Indigenous — has the right to life, dignity, and protection from racist violence, economic exploitation and state repression

Don’t settle for the status quo — the point is to change it: fascists and white supremacists gain traction and recruits by manipulating the alienation and suffering wrought by the existing power structure. We must demonstrate the possibilities and fulfill the promise of making a just, sustainable, and equitable world that puts people, planet, and peace over profit!

MORE INFORMATION

Green Party US Resolution in Opposition to Rising Fascism gp.org, December 16, 2018

How to Confront the US Culture of Violence. Hawkins, Howie. howiehawkins.us, August 11, 2019

