Green Party Victory in Hawai'i!

Pāʻele Kiakona (third left) and his supporters making history in Hawaii!

A grassroots revolution just broke through in Hawaii and it is reshaping what is possible for our movement nationwide.

Pāʻele Kiakona didn't just run; he shattered the status quo and won Hawaii House District 14! Kiakona was raised in Lahaina taro patches and majored in environmental studies. He became a leader in the Lahaina Strong initiative after the 2023 wildfire, camping on Kāʻanapali Beach for almost six months, taking a stand for long-term housing for displaced fire survivors. Pāʻele Kiakona’s election victory demonstrates that when you show up for your community, your community will show up for you.

For years, the political establishment and corporate media have insisted that a true party of the people cannot break through to higher office. Pāʻele proved them wrong. He showed that when our candidates run boldly on protecting our land, water, and communities, voters are ready to reject the parties of war and Wall Street.

This historic victory gives us the blueprint – and the momentum – to compete and win bigger offices across the country.

The establishment parties rely on corporate PACs, fossil fuel giants, and Wall Street donors. We don't take a single dime from them. We are 100% funded and powered by YOU.

If we are going to recruit more fearless grassroots champions, take on the corporate giants in major races, and win more seats in state houses and beyond, we need to strike while the iron is hot. Because for amazing candidates like Pāʻele Kiakona to run and win their grassroots, people-powered campaigns, we need supporters like you to step up to the plate!

Stand with us in this historic moment. Fuel the Green wave today:

When the people unite, corporate money loses. Let’s keep this momentum rolling.

In Solidarity,

The Green Party of the United States

https://www.gp.org/