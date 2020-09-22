Green Wave candidate showcase episode 1

Greens across the country are campaigning in exceptionally difficult conditions at a time when we need Greens in office more than ever. We want to lift up these Green campaigns and so we're happy to announce the first in a series of Green Wave Candidate Showcases that was livestream at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 10th.

David Cobb will be hosting the Green Wave Candidate Showcase and interviewing several Green Party Candidates. The Showcase was livestreamed on our Facebook page and our YouTube page starting with a countdown of candidate shout-outs at 8:30 PM ET.