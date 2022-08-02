GreenLine for August 2, 2022 — ANM Video Edition

Five Video Highlights from the Green Party Annual National Meeting

Keynote Speech From Richard Winger of Ballot Access News Richard Winger is the publisher of Ballot Access News, and a leading expert on ballot access and alternative parties in the United States. Richard has testified in court cases and legislative hearings, and both organizers and media rely on his expertise, appearing on NBC, ABC, CNN, NPR, and in national print publications. Watch and share online... Corruption Greasing the Wheels for Nuclear Power Members of the Ohio Green Party provide information regarding legislation that, if passed, will provide nuclear energy companies with massive, taxpayer funded, subsidies. Watch and share...



Just click on the pic below to order your merchandise today!

Green Party and the Climate Crisis

The IPCC has made it clear that it is now or never for action on climate change.

The workshop reviews efforts that the EcoAction Committee of the Green Party has undertaken on climate, such as the push for an EcoSocialist Green New Deal, support for a declaration of a Climate Emergency, and having the President issue Executive Orders (see ClimatePresident.org).

The presenters also review actions that local Green Parties and candidates can take at the state and local level, as well as work with the Global Greens on the upcoming COP conference in Egypt.

Strategies for Ballot Access Richard Winger — Ballot access expert. Howie Hawkins — 2020 GP candidate for President "Organizing for Petitioning." Tony Ndege — Ballot Access Committee Co-Chair and North Carolina Green Party Co-Chair "Petitioning with Covid." Case study: "Petitioning in the Post Covid Era." Tom Yager, Moderator Watch and share... Running For Change – Perspectives From Women Candidates (hosted by Jill Stein) Past and present Green Party women candidates offer their perspective on the importance of running for office and how the experience has informed their political work. The workshop covers the electoral barriers women face and offer insights on strategies to address them. Panelists provide unique insights into the special challenges women candidates face and pass along collective knowledge to inspire participants to run themselves and former candidates to run again. More information about the National Women's Caucus at nwc.gpus.org. Watch and share...