GreenLine — November 03, 2020

BIG WIN FOR ELECTION INTEGRITY! Stein 2016 Recount Court Victory Means Public Oversight of Voting Machines Former Green Party Presidential nominee Jill Stein has announced a major victory for election integrity in litigation arising from the Stein 2016 presidential recount. She celebrated the final defeat in Wisconsin’s courts of voting machine vendor’s attempts to impose a gag rule on the Stein 2016 recount, which clears the way for Stein’s designated expert J. Alex Halderman to finally inspect the code that runs many voting machines used in Wisconsin and across the U.S., and disclose conclusions about the software’s reliability and accuracy to the public. “This is a major win for voters everywhere,” Stein noted. “The courts have affirmed that the largest manufacturer of voting machines in the US, Election Systems & Software, has no right to suppress the findings of our upcoming inspection of key election software. That inspection will bring much needed transparency and accountability to the software that counts our votes. This win affirms that corporations cannot shield the voting software we rely on from public scrutiny.” “With election integrity finally getting some much-needed attention, this is a huge victory for the public’s right to elections we can trust, that are accurate, secure, and just,” said Stein. CONTINUE READING... Mike DeRosa, ¡Presente! S. Michael DeRosa, 75 years of age of Wethersfield, CT died October 16, 2020 at Hartford Hospital due to exacerbation of his chronic conditions. Mike was a founding member of the Green Party of CT, working on the Nader for President campaign back in 1996 and 2000. Together with his wife Barbara Barry, Mike organized the Hartford chapter of the Green Party of CT and served as co-chair of the state party from 2003 to 2020. He served on several Green Party national working committees, notably the Ballot Access Committee and the Peace Committee. He has been a speaker at Peace Conferences with other international organization speakers; was one of the millions of people at the NYC and Washington, DC anti-war protests against the war in Iraq. From 2000 to 2018, Mike ran as a GPCT candidate ten times for public office, winning as much as 11% of the vote. Mike produced a weekly public affairs radio program, "New Focus Radio," for many years at WWUH 91.3 FM, interviewing political activists and analysts both locally and nationally known. A guest book is available online for those who wish to share a memory or tribute to Mike. CONTINUE READING...

2020 Green candidates challenge at every level of government WASHINGTON, D.C. – Demonstrating an enduring commitment to building a grassroots party that contests all levels of government, at least 181 Greens in 32 states are competing for public office on Election Day, November 3rd. They follow 29 Green candidates who ran in Winter, Spring and Summer 2020 elections. Like Green presidential nominee Howie Hawkins and running-mate Angela Walker, Green candidates for state and local office have had to fight their exclusion from candidate forums and debates while bearing the extraordinary burden of campaigning during the government's disastrous mismanagement of the Coronavirus pandemic. 21 Greens ran for municipal office in 2020 and 10 were victorious, for a winning percentage of 47.6%. Nine of 11 incumbents were elected (81.8%). In November, six Greens are running in uncontested local races that are essentially guaranteed, four of them incumbents. An additional five incumbents are running in contested races. Historically, Green incumbents have an 80% re-election rate. “Every year, the numbers speak loud and clear,” said Green Party Co-Chair Gloria Mattera. “Anyone who claims ‘Greens only show up to run for president’ has fallen prey to a political culture that seeks to erase alternative parties or is speaking as an accomplice to that toxic political culture.” CONTINUE READING... Lisa For Maine Fights Debate Censorship, Assembles People's Summit The final weeks of the Lisa for Maine campaign to elect Lisa Savage to the U.S. Senate have been a whirlwind of voter outreach, press hits, and friction with the mainstream corporate parties and media outlets who continue to show little interest in democratic participation, despite our game-changing ranked-choice voting race. As many may have seen, the Hearst-owned WMTW TV hosted a U.S. Senate debate here in Maine and refused to invite either of the independent candidates in the race, citing "criteria" they never showed to either candidate until the Lisa for Maine campaign contacted them directly to ask about our exclusion. At that point, they pointed to our failure to reach 15% in the polling, despite including a Democrat in their 2018 debate who polled at 8%. Thus, in coordination with the Max Linn campaign, we filed an FEC grievance, as the debate constituted an illegal corporate donation to the Gideon and Collins campaigns. Further, Lisa did not take the exclusion lying down, showing up at the event anyway and demanding to be included, only to be turned away by a poor WMTW employee who told Lisa he didn't have the "authority" to let her know why she was being excluded. Even better, the Lisa for Maine campaign quickly assembled a People's Summit the day following the debate in order to raise the topics and points that were so obviously missing from the previous evening's discussion. CONTINUE READING... Statement of the Green Party of Philadelphia concerning the police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. on October 26, 2020 The Green Party of Philadelphia (GPOP), wishes to express our deepest, warmest condolences to the family and friends of Walter Wallace Jr., another young Black man mercilessly gunned down by officers of the Philadelphia Police Department (PD). We condemn in the strongest possible terms the Philadelphia PD’s over reliance on lethal force, and we unapologetically support the constitutionally protected right of protesters to rise up against yet another police murder. Despite the fervent efforts of Walter Wallace Jr.’s mother to calm her son, the whole world witnessed how Wallace Jr. was shot and killed in front of his mother, as she begged them not to shoot. We are saddened to read that the police used such deadly force even though they had been to his home twice earlier that day, as he had a history of mental health challenges, which they should have been aware of. Additionally, we note that people facing a mental health challenge are 16 times more likely to be shot and killed in such a confrontation with police. Indeed, one of the questions among others is why police continue to be sent to contend with mental health situations. CONTINUE READING... Wisconsin Greens 2020 Fall Gathering Nov 14 Join the Wisconsin Green Party for their 2020 Fall Gathering on Saturday November 14, 2020! Due to precautions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic this gathering will be held virtually using video-conferencing software. Attendees will be sent information about how to join the gathering online after they register. This gathering is the WIGP's state membership meeting, and all dues-paying WIGP members in good standing will be eligible to participate in decision-making and voting. CONTINUE READING... NCGP: The SCOTUS hearing sham and the need for a mass party of the left The Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearings do not support the so-called “Lesser Evil” argument. In fact the sham of a SCOTUS confirmation absolutely underscores the necessity for us to build a mass party independent of Wall Street power which can actually organize and lead millions to fight back. The party of labor and ecology that we need would be calling upon and organizing workers and unions to strike, protest and truly resist the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett. This is the kind of mass party that we desperately need today. Instead, we have two ruling parties that do the opposite – they both organize in meeting rooms to put down labor resistance and militant protests. The Democrats are failing to offer ANY serious resistance to Barrett’s confirmation; this is a case of deja vu that should not come as a surprise to any of us by now. The same script is being played out again and the people who are telling us that they are the “Lesser Evil” are capitulating to her confirmation and hugging their so called “greater evil” cronies. The consistent deadly betrayals by the political elite of the interests and lives of everyday people are once again masked by fake respectability politics during the pomp and circumstance of these hearings. CONTINUE READING... International day of solidarity with the independence of Puerto Rico October 30th, 2020, marked the 70th anniversary of the Nationalist Party of Puerto Rico's uprising in Jayuya, Puerto Rico, in 1950, against the United States Military Government, which was brutally imposed on Puerto Rico by Washington DC. The Latinx Caucus supports the decolonization and Independence of Puerto Rico as a sovereign Nation and joined the International Community in a Media Blitz to establish henceforth on that day, October 30th, "International Day of Solidarity with the Independence of Puerto". The National Hostosian Independence Movement, Friends of Puerto Rico Initiative, the United Independence Front, along with other organizations, kicked off the Media Blitz on October 30th, with graphics created by Puerto Rican artist Kike Estrada in Puerto Rico, the United States, the Dominican Republic, Colombia, Costa Rica, Venezuela, Cuba and Ecuador. The hashtags used were #EndColonialism #FreePuertoRico #70Jayuya #PRLibre. This event took place as part of the 70th Commemoration of the Jayuya Nationalist Party Uprising. Additionally, this event builds on the National Day of Solidarity with the Independence of Puerto Rico, which was held at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 1974, and organized by the U.S. Branch of the Puerto Rican Socialist Party and the Puerto Rico Solidarity Committee. CONTINUE READING... ESSENCE Op-Ed: Angela Walker, Green Party VP Nominee, On Why She's A Socialist I stand in a lot of intersections. I am a Black, queer woman. I am a dump truck driver by profession. I am a parent and grandparent. I am a Socialist. I’ve been a community and labor organizer and activist. And in this year that is unprecedented in so many ways, I am the vice presidential nominee for the Green Party of the United States and the Socialist Party of the USA. I am running because the needs of cash-poor and working-class people are not being addressed in any substantive way by the two dominant parties in this country. I am running because climate change is very real, and requires immediate and urgent action. I am running because too many Black communities are dealing with dire health disparities, including higher rates of Black maternal and infant mortality, that are being ignored by the power structure. I am running because we need deep, systemic change, and that change will not come from either of the parties of the duopoly. CONTINUE READING... Baltimore Sun: Dem Councilman Zeke Cohen breaks ranks to endorse Green Party candidate Franca Muller Paz Zeke Cohen, a Democratic member of Baltimore City Council, is endorsing Green Party candidate Franca Muller Paz in her bid to join the board. Muller Paz, a public school teacher, is trying to unseat Democratic Councilman Robert Stokes for the seat representing Baltimore's 12th District which covers areas of Central, East and North Baltimore. In his announcement Monday, Cohen said the city needs leaders who are "unafraid to fight for justice, even when there are consequences." "I'm a proud, lifelong Democrat, but this moment is bigger than politics. And it's bigger than party," he said. "This moment is for the people." CONTINUE READING... Open Democracy: 'Stop voting from a place of fear' – the other candidates deserve a hearing "Which candidates are actually talking about measures that will change the system that enables police to continually murder Black people and other people of colour with impunity? The system, this system, is inherently flawed. And we are the only party talking about that." That's Angela Walker, Green Party candidate for vice-president. She's on the ticket in thirty states, yet most voters have never heard her name. They haven't heard of her running-mate, Howie Hawkins, either. "The campaign that Angela and I are running on," he says, "according to public opinion polling, is the most popular platform. People want a Green New Deal. They want Medicare for All. They want the cancellation of student debt and free tuition at public colleges and universities. They want to get out of these endless wars." Many of their ideas on climate change follow the lead of top researchers, scientists and the United Nations. But they are treated as marginal. CONTINUE READING... Desert News: Utah election watch: The battle over the Salt Lake County mayor's seat Republicans and Democrats are once again battling it out for one of the most high-profile seats in the state: the mayor of Utah's most populous county. But they're not alone. A Green Party of Utah candidate has made a rare appearance on this year's ballot. He's seeking to shake up what's typically been a two-party race by giving environmentally minded voters another option. Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson — considered one of the most powerful Democrats in Utah because of her current position that she won when party delegates picked her to replace former Mayor Ben McAdams after he was elected to Congress two years ago — is fighting to hold on to the seat this November. The Republican challenger is a familiar face to south-valley residents: Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs. The Green Party challenger is also a familiar face — but mostly to Utah environmentalists and anti-inland port activists: co-founder of SLC Air Protectors and agriculture activist Michael Cundick. CONTINUE READING... TapInto.net: Questions for the 2020 Candidates: Ward 3 Council Craig Cayetano What special experience do you bring that will benefit the residents of Hawthorne by serving as Ward 3 council member that sets you apart from your competitors? CAYETANO - I am constantly involved in the community with cleanups and working with our local small businesses on events. I attend council meetings and make comments. I think we need more than the status quo, a younger approach, fresh face and someone that brings new innovative ideas to the conversation. I think we are missing that element on the town council now. I have been campaigning in the streets, going door to door, writing and talking to people since last year's race for town council. I grew up in a low-income household and can relate to people's day-to-day struggles during this ongoing crisis. I have worked as a veterinary technician and at sales, which allows me to have compassion, objectivity and the ability to negotiate on behalf of the residents of Ward 3. I am an environmental activist that is involved in numerous groups: Hawthorne Environmental Commission/Green Team, Passaic County SPCA, ANJEC and the Sierra Club. I helped to start a mutual aid group: Mutual Passaic County during the pandemic, am a founding member of Voter Choice NJ and am currently one of the state co-chairs of the Green Party of New Jersey. I work with people every day, in many different capacities and can put aside partisan party politics to forge a path ahead together. I’m not someone that is just going to fall in line. I stand up, speak up, make objective decisions and am a listener. I have a full fledged website, platform, and a social media presence and have made this fun for our supporters. Running as an Independent Green Party candidate means I’m not taking any corporate money and my ideals align with all. I have a lot of support from Republicans and Democrats. I have had numerous campaign endorsements by people putting aside parties, including BOE members, residents, activists and organizations. In local politics it’s about the person not the party. Please consider supporting and voting for us -- 6D for Craig! 