Greens Demanding Accountability

This Sunday on Mother’s Day, we invite you to especially honor the mothers who live in fear for their children‘s futures, those whose hearts are trembling in fear of their kids being abducted, detained, or deported, and mothers who are even sacrificing their own lives to protect their kids from bullets and bombs.

Whether it’s ICE taking innocent children away from their families here at home or the U.S.-funded violence being perpetuated against children in Palestine we emphasize the urgent need for systemic change to protect children both nationally and globally.

We remind all mothers that the Green Party is fighting every day for a safer, healthier, happier, sustainable and promising future for all children.

We invite you to also honor our Mother Earth, and to join us in the stewardship of our natural world that nurtures, sustains and inspires us.

Holding US lawmakers accountable with TAG

The Green Party’s Key Value of peace and nonviolence urges our government to end wars of profit and redirect the massive war budget to a peace dividend that allows our communities to thrive.

It is this principle that compels the Green Party of California to stand firmly and proudly in support of Taxpayers Against Genocide (TAG), a grassroots movement initiated by Green Party activist Tarik Kanaana and others. TAG is advocating for Palestinian liberation and opposing the use of U.S. federal tax dollars to fund genocide.

In April, TAG exposed systemic injustices in its report to the UN and plans to file a formal complaint with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights this spring.

Join Taxpayers Against Genocide (TAG) in holding U.S. Congress members and government officials—including Biden and Trump—accountable for their complicity in genocide by bringing their actions to the attention of the United Nations.

The time to act is now.

The Encampments Screening

Saturday, May 17 at 7:00pm PT

418 Project, 155 River St S, Santa Cruz, CA

Despite police intervention at UCLA before an unofficial screening of The Encampments, which highlights pro-Palestine student protests, the Green Party of Santa Cruz will host a screening on May 17th. Now, more than ever, it’s crucial to unite with students and advocate for free speech, the right to protest, and human rights while holding politicians accountable as we continue to strengthen our political power.

UCLA Recap

On April 30th, two people were detained at UCLA during an attempted screening of The Encampments (2025). Dozens of police officers arrived in full riot gear as a gathering was forming for the event, hosted by the suspended Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) chapter.

This screening marked the anniversary of last year's Gaza solidarity encampments on Royce Quad, where pro-Palestine students faced significant counter-protester violence. The Encampments include footage and reflections from those events.

If you’re in the area, please share this with trusted friends and coalitions to support free speech.

Watch The Encampments trailer on YouTube.

A lot of the activity at GPCA is taking place within our committees, and we invite all Green Party members to participate! Check the calendar and join a monthly meeting as an observer to see if a committee aligns with your interests.

Monday, May 12th @ 11:00 AM – Communications Committee

Tuesday, May 13th @ 7:30 PM – Membership & Outreach Committee

Saturday, May 17th @ 10:00 AM – Candidates Committee

Thursday, May 22nd @ 7:00 PM – Policy & Platform Committee

Thursday, May 22nd @ 7:30 PM – Finance/Fundraising Committee

