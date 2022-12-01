Greens endorse Railroad Workers United demands for sick days and workers' rights

The Green Party joins the rail workers reform caucus, Railroad Workers United, in calling on Congress to instead use the opportunity to empower workers, including by adopting publicly-owned railways, paid family and sick leave for workers, and expanded union rights by passing the PRO Act as well funding the NLRB to ensure union rights are protected.

December 1, 2022

The Green Party of the United States joins in solidarity with railroad workers demanding better working conditions, particularly for paid family and sick leave as well as the right to strike if necessary. We denounce President Biden's statement calling for Congress to impose an anti-worker contract onto railroad workers and the disingenuous attempt at framing the current proposal as a “fair resolution” despite it being rejected by workers.

The Green Party joins the rail workers reform caucus, Railroad Workers United, in calling on Congress to instead use the opportunity to empower workers, including by adopting publicly owned railways, paid family and sick leave for workers, and expanded union rights by passing the PRO Act as well funding the NLRB to ensure union rights are protected.

The Green Party platform "supports the irreducible right of working people, without hindrance, to form a union and to bargain collectively with their employer" and strongly supports candidates running for all levels of office who support a pro-worker Green New Deal that includes at least one month of paid family and sick leave, flexible work schedules including a four-day work week with no cut in pay, eliminating poverty and unemployment, transitioning to 100% renewable energy by 2030 while closing overseas military bases and redirecting funding towards infrastructure improvements in the domestic economy.

