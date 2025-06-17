Green-Rainbow Party condemns Israel's deadly attack on Iran

Calls for military boycott against rogue state

Statement from the Co-Chairs of the Green-Rainbow Party on Israel's Attack on Iran

We condemn Israel's unprovoked, criminal attack on Iran. Over 200 Iranians have already been killed by Israel's campaign of terror bombing. The images from Tehran are heartbreaking and reveal a war that is not being conducted against a government or a military but against an entire nation and its people.

We dispute the claimed justifications for Israel's attack. For decades, the Israeli government has claimed that Iran was on the verge of developing nuclear weapons, and for decades this has not come to pass. Iran fully complied with the terms of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action until it was torn up by President Trump during his first term at the behest of Israel's stooges in both parties. It is the United States and Israel, not Iran, that have rejected diplomacy. It is Israel, not Iran, who possesses a stockpile of illegal nuclear weapons. It is Israel, not Iran, who refuses international oversight of its nuclear program and who refuses to sign the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

We are appalled by the claims of some, including Massachusetts Congressman Jake Auchincloss, that Israel's bombing campaign represents an opportunity for the people of Iran to "take on" their government. We have seen what more than a year and a half of Israeli "liberation of the people of Gaza from Hamas" has produced - not freedom, but a sustained and ongoing genocide. It is for the people of Iran to decide how they are governed without interference from the United States, Israel, or any other country.

A just and stable international order is built upon peace, negotiation, and cooperation. Decades of governance from both major parties have degraded these principles and the international institutions capable of upholding them. The result is a far more dangerous, unpredictable, and increasingly unfree world. It is the responsibility of the people of Massachusetts to reject establishment politicians whose parties are institutionally incapable of escaping the politics of mass death and destruction. We pledge to support candidates who will run to unseat these politicians and govern with Green values.

We call upon our members and all people of conscience in the Commonwealth to organize and attend rallies, demonstrations, and peaceful actions against both the US-Israeli genocide in Gaza and the US-Israeli attack on Iran. We demand the complete divestment of public institutions from the military-industrial complex and from Israel.

