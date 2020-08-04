Green-Rainbow Party announces meeting dates

Join us for this year's annual GRP Convention

Independent Politics and the Uprising For People, Planet and Peace

Bypassing the parties of war, Wall Street & white supremacy!

BOSTON – This year, the Green-Rainbow Party Convention will be virtual and *FREE*. Donations appreciated to help cover costs!



The convention will host a series of exciting weekly workshops, beginning Saturday, August 8, (details below). The workshops will be recorded and available on our website. These will be followed by the annual Green-Rainbow Party business meeting, including inspired keynote speakers, on Saturday, September 26, 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

The workshops are intended to inform and empower participants for organizing, networking, expanding our chapters and building political power on key issues impacting our lives, our communities and the planet.

Help bring Ranked Choice Voting to MA!

YES on Question 2. Expand your knowledge, hone your skills, get a tool box to build support for this game-changer for democracy. Presented by Voter Choice founder Adam Friedman, racial justice activist Jame Lane, 2016 Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein. Saturday, August 8, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Click here to RSVP! (space is limited)

Making Black Lives Matter in MA.

This workshop will present the campaign for a State Commission on Race & Reconciliation, an initiative to examine 400 years of white supremacy shaping society and how we can transform it into a world of justice and dignity envisioned by Martin Luther King. It will also present the fight to rename Slave Trader (AKA Faneuil) Hall, a symbol of the living legacy of slavery. Not one of the 150 resident businesses is owned by a person of color, in a city where average black family wealth is $8.00 compared with average white family wealth of $247,000. Presented by Kevin Peterson, executive director of the New Democracy Coalition. Saturday, September 12, 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Building for the General Strike.

Information to follow. Tentative date September 19, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Stay tuned for additional workshops soon.

The deadline for submitting proposals to the Convention Planning Committee is August 15. Click here to learn about proper formatting for proposals.

The annual Convention Business Meeting will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Click here to RSVP!

The Business Meeting is where the GRP Membership gathers to elect GRP Officers, Directors, GPUS Delegates, discuss party business and vote on proposals. If you wish to participate as a member, you must be either 1. a registered Green-Rainbow Party voter (J) or 2. Unenrolled (U) and paying dues.

Candidates for GRP Officer, Director and GPUS Delegate must satisfy this same criteria: they must be either 1. a registered Green-Rainbow Party voter (J) or 2. Unenrolled (U) and paying dues.

Click here to change your registration.

Click here to pay dues.

We are now seeking candidates for GRP officers, directors, and delegates to GPUS national committee. Do you have the skills, time and enthusiasm to serve as an officer?

Candidates are sought for the following positions:

Male Co-chair and Female Co-chairs

Act as official spokespeople of the Green-Rainbow Party (GRP)

Set the agenda for Adcom meetings.

Arrange for facilitation of all state conventions, Statecom and Adcom meetings.

Notify other Adcom members of meetings.

Ensure that other Adcom members are performing their duties.

Treasurer

Ensure that the GRP prepares a yearly budget.

Record all financial transactions involving the GRP.

Present summary financial reports at every Adcom meeting.

Present a full financial report at every Statecom meeting.

Present an annual financial report at State Conventions.

File financial and tax reports as required by law.

Secretary

Ensure that minutes are recorded at all GRP meetings.

Distribute minutes to members in a timely manner.

Certify local chapters.

Membership Director

Chair the Membership, Diversity and Volunteer Recruitment working committee.

Ensure that local chapters have assistance with expanding their membership and improving their organizing efforts.

Ensure that the GRP organizing manual is up-to-date.

Ensure that the local chapters have access to training classes on organizing and membership development.

Find experienced organizers who will work with local chapters to improve their organizing.

Fundraising Director

Ensure that the GRP prepares a fundraising plan with a yearly budget.

Ensure that the fundraising plan is executed.

Ensure that the GRP meets its fundraising goals.

Ensure that local chapters have assistance with expanding their fundraising efforts.

Find experienced fundraisers who will work with the state party and local chapters to improve their fundraising.

Communications Director

Chair the communications and media working committee.

Ensure that we develop media strategies for state party campaigns.

Organize the creation of the GRP's print newsletter, email newsletter and web site.

Organize a speaker's bureau.

Ensure that we develop relationships with members of the media.

Ensure that press releases are written and distributed to the media.

Ensure that local chapters have assistance to improve their skills for developing and implementing media strategies.

2 Male Delegates to GPUS National Committee

2 Female Delegates to GPUS National Committee

2 Alternate Male Delegates to GPUS National Committee

2 Alternate Female Delegates to GPUS National Committee

Attend GPUS National Committee meetings.

Send to State Committee in a timely manner:

any proposals put forward for comment

how the delegate voted on proposals

the minutes from all GPUS National Committee meetings

Candidates must express interest to the GRP secretary: click here to sign up!

The Secretary will send you a link to a nomination form that you will forward to other Green-Rainbow Party members to collect at least 10 signatures by September 2020.

