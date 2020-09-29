Howie Hawkins to campaign in Ohio on Tuesday, September 29

Columbus News Conference

11:00 a.m., Capitol Square outside the Ohio State House, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus

Cleveland Protests of Presidential Debates

Protest for Black Lives and Climate Justice, 5 pm to 8 pm, Wade Oval, 10820 East Blvd., Cleveland

Protest of Debate Exclusion, 5 pm to 8 pm, outside Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland

Howie Hawkins

Green for President

www.howiehawkins.us

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 28, 2020

For more information:

Howie Hawkins, 315-200-6046, howie@howiehawkins.us

Virginia Rodino, 202-465-0918, virginia@howiehawkins.us

At the 11 am news conference in Columbus, Hawkins will present his Green New Deal to create a manufacturing revival and full employment in Ohio and across the nation.

Hawkins will explain why the trickle-down economic incentives of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden fail to create full employment, a manufacturing revival, and climate protection.

Hawkins will also address the bribery scandal and bad policies embedded in Ohio's HB 6 that subsidizes nuclear and coal power plants while gutting renewable energy and energy efficiency standards.

Hawkins' Green New Deal is an emergency economic and climate recovery program to put unemployed people to work caring for the people and the planet.

The Green New Deal will rebuild the all sectors of the economy for zero greenhouse gas emissions and 100% clean energy by 2030.

It will also enact an Economic Bill of Rights with federal guarantees of living-wage jobs, incomes above poverty, affordable housing, universal health care, lifelong tuition-free public education, and secure retirements.

Hawkins will travel to Cleveland for demonstrations from 5 pm to 8 pm outside the debate site at Case Western University for black lives and climate justice and to protest his exclusion from the debates. He will be available for media interviews during these demonstrations.

After the debate at 11 pm, Hawkins will livestream his commentary on the debate on his campaign Facebook page.

Howie Hawkins, 67, from Syracuse, New York, is a retired Teamster who has been active in movements for civil rights, peace, unions, and the environment since the 1960s.

He was the first US politician to campaign for a Green New Deal in 2010, in the first of three consecutive runs for New York governor. New York enacted several policies that only Hawkins had campaigned for after he received 5% of the vote in 2014, including a ban on fracking, a $15 minimum wage, and paid family leave.

Hawkins' vice-presidential running mate is Angela Walker, 46, a truck driver in Florence, South Carolina who is a veteran union and racial justice activist.

The Green presidential ticket is on the ballot in 30 states representing 73% of American voters and 381 electoral votes. Including the other states where the Green presidential ticket is qualified for write-in votes, 96% of Americans representing 514 electoral votes of the total 538 electoral votes will be able to vote for the Hawkins/Walker Green Party ticket.