Hawkins to speak today in Indianapolis

On Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., U.S. Green Party Presidential Candidate, Howie Hawkins, will be at the Indiana State Capitol, joined by the President of Freedom First International, the Indiana Green Party, and other community activists for a Demonstration and Press Briefing highlighting a national effort that calls for communities to get out and vote!

The event will be held outside the Indiana State Capitol, 200 W. Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204, located at the intersection of Capitol Avenue and Washington Street.

Howie will be talking about tackling problems that the Democrats and the Republicans won’t touch - from economic and racial justice, community control of the police, and the environmental crisis looming from climate change. Howie will talk about his Ecosocialist Green New Deal and how it presents real solutions that can not wait.

Don’t miss this exciting opportunity to meet political visionaries at the Indiana State Capital this Sunday, October 25th at 2 pm ET! This demonstration will live streamed nationally on over 60 media platforms.

Date and Time

Sunday, October 25, 2020

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. ET

Location

Indiana State Capitol

200 W. Washington St.

Indianapolis, IN 46204

Meet at the intersection of Capitol Avenue and Washington Street.

