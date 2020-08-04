Hawkins to hold press conference on August 6

Hawkins Announces Advancements In Ballot Access, Plans for Pandemic and Economic Collapse

SYRACUSE, NY – Green Party presidential candidate Howie Hawkins will be holding a press conference on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Zoom. Hawkins will discuss the failure of the two governing parties to address the COVID-19 health and economic crises and the challenges of securing ballot access in the pandemic.

The press conference will also memorialize the 75th anniversary of the US using the atomic bomb on people in Japan. On August 6, 1945, President Harry Truman ordered Fat Man dropped on Hiroshima. 210,000 people were killed instantly. On August 9, Little Boy was dropped on Nagasaki, killing 70,000 more people instantly. With the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists’ Doomsday Clock the closest it has ever been to midnight, Hawkins and vice presidential candidate Angela Walker have advanced a set of peace initiatives – deep cuts in military spending, withdrawal from the endless wars, a pledge of “no first use” of nuclear weapons – designed to reduce tensions and open the door for negotiations among the nuclear powers for complete and mutual nuclear disarmament.

Topics at the event include:

Hawkins/Walker Campaign ballot access update, will now be on additional ballots.





Hawkins will be on the ballots that decided the 2016 election including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan





The Democrats, Republicans and President Trump are failing in response to the pandemic. Today, the US will break the mark of 160,000 people dying as a result of the virus. COVID-19 will be the third latest cause of death after cancer and heart disease in 2020.





The Congress is failing to respond to the economic collapse and the president is not leading. Hawkins puts forward a plan to confront the collapse, stabilize the economy and begin rebuilding it. See below.





The silence of major party leaders and presidential candidates on the new nuclear arms race, which should be a top campaign issue.

