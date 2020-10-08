Hawkins & Walker events – hurry and sign up!

Campaign news from the Green Party of Washington

The 2020 presidential campaign season is almost over. It’s not too late to do something to help the Green Party of Washington State get 5% of the vote so we gain major party status. Any questions or to send anything to us for the campaign, please email C.J. <cynthiajsellers@gmail.com>.

Ongoing Hawkins & Walker campaign activities:

We need Greens and allies writing to newspapers (letters-to-the-editor, opinions, etc.) about why we vote Green Party and why we support our candidates . Please let us know what you get into print or if you need help!





We want to see Greens and allies signing up for interviews, endorsing Howie & Angela on podcasts, TV, or radio. If you get a feature, please send us a copy or link and let us know!





From your phone, in your home, Greens and allies can be recording video testimonials to be posted on our YouTube channel



about why we vote Green Party and why these candidates matter to us. Please send to C.J. to upload.

Don't wait for our phone-banking parties — contact us to get your list of Washington voters to call or text and touch base with about the Green Party of Washington and our ecosocialist candidates.

This week’s events:

Thursday, October 8th, 7-8 p.m. STATEWIDE PHONE-BANKING PARTY — this is our fourth-to-last Hawkins/Walker Phone-banking Party on Jitsi video meetup. This week, we add Seattle Green Party-endorsed candidate, Sherae Lascelles to our information dissemination. Sign up with C.J. to get instructions and the link to join us. If you haven’t signed up for phone-banking yet, please do it now.

Facebook event: https://fb.me/e/1zxI7BffL

Saturday, October 10th 3-5 p.m. Meet Angela Walker & Statewide Greens Campaign Strategy Session — Meet running mate, Angela Walker and national campaign coordinator, Andrea Merida Cuellar. Review of what has worked in other states. Q&A with Angela and Andrea. Review of what we've been doing. Add your two cents on how to have the best strategy up to the end of the 2020 campaign season. Looking forward, overview of 2021 & 2024. Facebook event: https://fb.me/e/4rnCQFSBg

More events coming up next week, soon to be announced…



C.J. Sellers, volunteer coordinator for the H’20 campaign in WA State

Green Party of Washington State

https://greenpartywashington.org/