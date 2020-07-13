Green Party Nominates Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker Presidential Ticket in Online Virtual Convention

At approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on July 11, Greens chose Howie Hawkins and running mate Angela Walker to be the party's presidential and vice-presidential nominees.

Hawkins was nominated after receiving a majority of votes in the first round of voting. He received 210 out of 355 total votes (59.15%) cast by Green delegates from across the U.S. A call to approve Angela Walker as the vice-presidential nominee was approved by a majority vote of 221. In their acceptance speeches, the nominees highlighted the connection between climate change and social justice and the importance of enacting a real Green New Deal.

The convention was held online using the Zoom webinar platform, and included 358 delegates from 47 states and identity caucuses. This year’s convention included a greater number of attendees than in past years due to the easily accessible “location” without the need to travel.

Along with the nomination, highlights of the convention included recorded speeches by 2016 Green vice-presidential nominee Ajamu Baraka; Green Party co-chair Dr. Margaret Flowers; Minneapolis City Councilmember Cameron Gordon; Green Party of Florida Co-chair Robin Harris; Rev. Seth Kaper-Dale; Margaret Kimberly of Black Agenda Report; Mirna Martinez, former member of the New London, Connecticut, school board; Jenny Leong of the New South Wales Legislative Assembly in Australia; Maine candidate for U.S. Senate Lisa Savage, and 2016 presidential nominee Dr. Jill Stein.

Green Party delegates also voted to confirm the party's new national platform.

A series of workshops was held online during the two days preceding the convention.

Greens currently holding public office and Green candidates running for local, state and federal office were featured in a series of press conferences.

Videos and texts of many of the speeches and press conferences will be available here:

https://www.gp.org/workshop_videos

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZfnQZquRwx_F6yZg3g9kOw

Party members also elected a new steering committee. The new co-chairs are Margaret Elisabeth (Washington) and Tamar Yager (Virginia), with Anita Rios (Ohio) re-elected to a second term. Hillary Kane (Pennsylvania) was re-elected as treasurer.

They join remaining co-chairs Kristin Combs (Pennsylvania), Trahern Crews (Minnesota), Gloria Mattera (New York) and Tony Ndege (North Carolina), along with secretary David Gerry (Massachusetts).

Greens thanked outgoing co-chairs Justin Beth (Maine) and Dr. Margaret Flowers (Maryland) for their service.

Greens also thanked presidential convention coordinator Lynne Serpe, Tamar Yager and Deanna Taylor, co-chairs of the party's Annual National Meeting Committee, John Andrews and Sanda Everette, co-chairs of the party’s Presidential Campaign Support Committee, and Communications Director Michael O’Neil for their hard work in organizing the convention in unprecedented circumstances.

RESULTS of convention roll-call vote: Howie Hawkins 210 (59.1%); Dario Hunter, 102 (28.7%); Sedinam Kinamo Christine Moyowasi-Curry, 11.5 (3.2%); Dennis Lambert, 8.5 (2.4%); Uncommitted/NOTA, 8 (2.2%); Jesse Ventura, 7 (1.9); David Rolde, 4.5 (1.3); Kent Mesplay, 2 (1.6%); Susan Lochoki, 1; Bernie Sanders, 0.5

Green Party Holds 2020 National Convention, C-SPAN, July 11, 2020

Howie Hawkins goes national, Mahoney, Bill. Politico, July 12, 2020

Syracuse’s Howie Hawkins is the Green Party’s presidential candidate, Weaver, Terri. Syracuse.com, July 11, 2020

Syracuse's Howie Hawkins, a lifelong activist, is Green Party's nominee for president, Harding, Robert. auburnpub, July 11, 2020

C-SPAN/Washington Journal Interview with Howie Hawkins

Hawkins/Walker Campaign Website: HowieHawkins.us

