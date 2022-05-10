This Country Is Heading In The Wrong Direction!

The Earthflower The Official Green Party Of Michigan Newsletter!: Volume One

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Welcome to EARTHFLOWER, the official newsletter of the Green Party of Michigan! Find out what Greens are doing all across the state and in your community! Local meetings and events, state meetings and events, press releases, official statements on relevant issues, fun games, Green Party trivia and more!

Still no Single-Payer. No ban on fracking. Bans on books. No student loan forgiveness. Continuing corporate welfare. Don't say gay. Bloated military budget. Supporting war. Inflation. Ban on CRT. Police violence. Friends we are headed in the wrong direction and the Biden administration has not been up to the task of righting the ship. That's where we come in. NOW, is the time.

The Green Party of Michigan is in transition. Which means a lot of changes and we need your help! Are you still frustrated with the lack of progress from the Biden administration? Are you sick and tired of the lies and fear-mongering of the GOP? Have you always supported Green causes, but never knew how to become more involved? You're in luck! We are currently building our new website and starting new caucuses local groups! Are you ready? Click on the big sunflower and check it out!

2022 Nominating Convention results/Gubernatorial Debates!

The Green Party of Michigan online Nominating Convention/Gubernatorial Debates took place last weekend. Gubernatorial candidates squared off in a spirited and very informative debate covering subjects from combating "inflation" to clean water issues! Congratulations goes to Kevin Graves of Detroit who has been nominated by the Green Party of Michigan as its candidate for Michigan Governor in the General Election to be held on November 8th, 2022, and his running mate for Lt. Governor is Destiny Clayton. A heartfelt thanks, goes out to all parties participating in the debate process. Anyone interested in volunteering for their campaign should contact our Elections Coordinator/Sherry Wells at: [email protected].

Congratulations also goes to Larry Hutchinson a long-time Lansing area elections activist who has been nominated by the Green Party of Michigan as its candidate for Michigan Secretary of State in the General Election to held on November 8th 2022. All interested volunteers should contact Elections Coordinator/Sherry Wells at: [email protected].

Congratulations to all other Green Party Candidates!

Wade Roberts Michigan Senate Dist. 38

N. Jefferey Sparling Michigan House Dist. 14

Eric Borregard Michigan House Dist. 48

Sherry A. Wells U of M Board of Regents

Robin Laurain M S U Board of Trustees

Susan Odgers W S U Board of Governors

Tom Mair Grand Traverse Co. Commission Dist.3

Contact Sherry Wells for volunteer opportunities! [email protected].

NOTE: More candidates may be added after scheduled caucuses.

Our Summer State Membership Meeting will be coming soon! Details to be announced. May 14 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm EDT (meetings held the 2nd Saturday of 2nd month of each quarter). Register now!

News from around the state of Michigan





Introducing the latest edition to our Green Party of Michigan family ... CLaM Greens

The Cadillac, Ludington and Manistee Green Party (CLaM) will be launching, June 14, 2022 @ 2pm! This event will be Zoom accessible. For more details, contact Co-Chair Tabbi Krause ([email protected]) Look for them on social media here! Make sure to comment, like and share their content. Let's spread the word!

Capital Area Greens (Clinton/Eaton/Ingham counties)

Monthly meeting: Third Monday of each month

Contact person: Jim Becklund [[email protected]]

Co-chair/Contact, Jim Becklund announced, Capitol Area Greens have resumed activity as they recently had their first online meeting last month. A rousing success, there have been discussions on adding Shiawassee County to help increase their numbers and strengthen their Local. Expect results from that vote next month.

The Capitol Area Greens and the Union of Concerned Scientists, encourage you to push for the immediate transition to 100% renewable energy in the state of Michigan! Contact Governor Whitmer and state lawmakers today! Also, you can look for them among those marching to the capital on Juneteenth (June 19, 2022)! If you see them out and about, don't hesitate to stop and introduce yourself!

Detroit Greens (City of Detroit/Wayne County)

Monthly meeting: Fourth Thursday of each month

Contact person: Lou Novak [[email protected]]

Website: www.detroitgreens.org

The Detroit Greens recently gathered for the first time this year and wasted no time making plans to get out into the community this spring promoting voting and spreading the word about their growing organization! Canvassing and tabling events forthcoming. If you see them around, be sure to say hello or lend a hand if you are so inclined!

Kent / Allegan Greens (Kent/Allegan)

Monthly meeting: Fourth Sunday of each month

Contact person: Charlotte Aikens [[email protected]]

Exciting news! The Local know as Kent County has now added the Greens in Allegan County into their flock! With several registered Greens interested in running for office in their local group, the Kent/Allegan Greens have just announced an upcoming Nominating Caucus! Dates and details TBA.

Muskegon Greens (Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Ottawa counties)

Monthly meeting: Fourth Tuesday of each month

Contact person: Darryl Gibson [[email protected]]

Website: www.muskgp.org

The Greens in Muskegon have recently restarted in-person meetings for 2022! As the weather clears, the Muskegon Greens have a slate of social events, tabling and guerilla activism events planned throughout May and June! Be sure to honk your horn or stop by and say hello when you see them! Look for more details on their website at www.muskgp.org/events.



Don't have a Local GPMI group in your community? Let's fix that! Contact us at: [email protected].

CAUCUS NEWS: It's a Caucus Frenzy for 2022!

BLACK CAUCUS

The Black Caucus has been busy. Planning a candidate forum in July, a black voter registration drive and presenting their proposal to restructure our system of public safety. You can also join the Black Caucus in celebrating Juneteenth in our State Capital on Friday, June 19, 2022 at 1pm, a march to the Capital steps and a subsequent rally for the family of Patric Lyoya live on Facebook.

LATINX CAUCUS

The Latinx Caucus invites you to the first GPMILC launch meeting on May 21, 2022 @ 1pm via Zoom! We'll be getting to know you and discussing issues at the heart of the Latinx community in Michigan and how to address them! Register now!

WOMEN'S CAUCUS

The Women's Caucus will be relaunching with a membership drive on June 11, 2022 via Zoom. Want to join? Sign up when you see the notice!

YOUNG ECOSOCIALISTS

Calling all 18-25 year olds! The Young EcoSocialists of the Green Party of Michigan (YESGPMI) begins its relaunch on May 28, 2022 @ 11am! Save the date! Register today!

LAVENDER CAUCUS

We are looking for volunteers to help launch the Green Party of Michigan Lavender Caucus! Interested parties contact Darryl Gibson at [email protected].

NOTE: WE ARE ALSO LOOKING FOR VOLUNTEERS FOR AN AAPI, DISABILITY AND VETERANS CAUCUS. INTERESTED PARTIES CONTACT: [email protected].

And before you go:

Coming soon! Our official online Merchandise Market! From apparel, window decals, car magnets, water bottles, shopping totes and more! Be seen being Green and support your state and local group with a purchase!



Green Party Trivia Question:

Who was the first American Green Party member to promote and run on the Green New Deal as we know it?

ANSWER!



Help us sustain our Green movement! Be a $5 monthly sustainer today! DONATE NOW!





©2022 Green Party of Michigan

PO Box 2754

Grand Rapids 49501