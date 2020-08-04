Hawkins says Heal Act will "spread the pandemic and deepen the economic collapse"

Urges Both Parties To Rewrite Bills So They Are Adequate For The Crises

The Green Party candidates for president and vice president, Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker have published Red Lines for COVID and Economic Recovery, which describes the Republican and Demoratic proposals as a danger to public health and the economy.

"The bill proposed by the Republicans will turn schools and workplaces into superspreaders in their communities. It fails to include the essential steps of rapid testing, hundreds of thousands of tracers, and fully-funded COVID treatment, which are needed to safely re-open the economy," said Howie Hawkins. "The Democrats have put forward an inadequate bill and failed to alert Republicans to red lines that are essential in a successful bill. The two parties' proposals will spread the pandemic and deepen the economic collapse."

Hawkins/Walker for President

https://howiehawkins.us

For Immediate Release

July 30, 2020



For Further Information

Keivn Zeese, Press Secretary, KZeese@HowieHawkins.US

The campaign has published Red Lines For COVID and Economic Recovery. The Hawkins/Walker Red Lines will

Ensure the November Election, Not Make Schools Super Spreaders for More Illness, Protect Workers and Employers, Stop the Pandemic, and Stop Job Loss and Business Destruction.

"Failure to properly act now will mean more than 250,000 people in the US will be dead by Election Day and the economy will have sunk from a deep recession into a long-term depression. We will see mass evictions and foreclosures on levels never seen before along with record unemployment and rising poverty," sad Hawkins. "By the time of the election, the fact that the two governing parties are presiding over failed state will be evident to all."