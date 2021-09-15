Healthcare For ALL at Viva Calle San José

San José City Hall Rotunda, Sunday, September 19, 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

SAN JOSÉ, CA – Join Santa Clara Greens and our partners, the San Jose Peace & Justice Centerand the Santa Clara County Single Payer Health Care Coalition, at the Viva Calle San José event on Sunday Sept 19, 10 am – 3 pm and enjoy a day of cycling, fun and community.

We have adopted the intersection at 4th and Santa Clara Street at San José City Hall to bring our message of HEALTHCARE IS A HUMAN RIGHT & HEALTHCARE FOR ALL to our community. Come check out our awesome banners, enjoy our dance routines, get your Healthcare-For-All button, and learn more about CalCare (AB1400), California’s own Guaranteed HealthCare For All bill!



Now that Gavin Newsom remains Governor of CA, and the state has a staggering $75.7B budget surplus (!), we have to pressure him to pass AB1400 for the benefit of ALL Californians.



Viva Calle San José is a free recreational program that closes miles of scenic San José streets to take participants through some of the city’s most eclectic and historic neighborhoods. Whether you walk, bike, or skate, you can explore the city like never before!



Please wear your masks, hydrate, and stay HEALTHY!



March for Citizenship & Economic Rights

Saturday, September 18, 10 AM

70 West Hedding St., San José



Santa Clara Greens are co-sponsors of the March for Citizenship & Economic Rights organized by the South Bay Progressive Alliance and the Santa Clara County Single Payer Health Care Coalition.



The Green Party of the United States has proposed a $4.1 trillion Budget Reconciliation and believes the current one does not go far enough to address the immediate needs the country faces. Nevertheless, we are in support of the current Senate Budget Reconciliation Bill which includes immigration reform, tuition-free community college, nationwide pre-K, federal paid family leave, child tax credit extension and Medicare expansion, among other things.



The march route is through specific locations to point out the challenges of being undocumented in San José, starting from the Santa Clara County Building at 10 AM and ending with a rally at San José City Hall at noon. Learn more HERE.

GPSCC September Monthly Meeting

Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 7 PM – 9 PM PST



Join the Santa Clara County Green Party for our monthly meeting (by teleconference) to learn about our plans and activities. MESSAGE US for meeting details.