Help Fight for a Green New Deal, Medicare for All, and more!

If you want to see important issues like Medicare for All, a Green New Deal with a Fracking Ban, and Ending Corruption By Passing a Gift Ban on the ballot in Pennsylvania this year, then we need your help! We have a slate of candidates running for office this year that need your help to get on the ballot so they can represent your Green values and give voters a real choice this November. Can't wait? Sign up to volunteer now! Or, read on for more info how you can help!

Learn more about all of our endorsed candidates at greenslate2022.com! Click here to check out the website!

To get our statewide slate of Christina "PK" DiGiulio for Governor, Michael Bagdes-Canning for Lt Governor, and Richard L Weiss for US Senate, on the ballot, we must reach our target total of 8,000 petition signatures from registered voters by the end of July! We're about a third of the way there already, but to make sure we meet the deadline, we need YOUR HELP today!

That's where you come in! If every registered Green in PA simply signed a petition and mailed it back, we'd immediately be on the ballot. That's how easy it can be, but we need your help to make it happen. So will you sign up to sign the petition?

By pledging to sign a petition, we'll mail you the petition with instructions. All you do is sign it, ask your family, friends, and neighbors -- anyone you live with! -- to sign it too, then send it right back. State law requires us to gather physical signatures on paper, no electronic petitions unfortunately, but with your help we can easily do this and get on the ballot!

But we also want to talk to voters and spread the word about the Green Party! If you have extra time, we encourage you to join a petitioning team where you can have fun meeting other Greens and talking to voters. It can actually be a lot of fun and very interesting to meet neighbors and learn the stories of voters in your area, and ultimately that's how we grow the party together.

You can sign up to do petition canvassing at this link, or, reach out to your county party and ask how to get involved:

County Green Parties

Allegheny County Greens, [email protected]

Berks County Greens, [email protected]

Bucks County Greens, [email protected]

Centre County Greens, [email protected]

Chester County Greens, [email protected]

Lancaster County Greens, [email protected]

Montgomery County Greens, [email protected]

Philadelphia County Greens, [email protected]



If you're unable to volunteer, would you instead chip in $5 to help build the Green movement in Pennsylvania this year?

Let's make sure Pennsylvanians have a Green choice on the ballot this November!

Green Party of Pennsylvania

www.gpofpa.org

P.S. Please share our candidate website greenslate2022.com widely with all your networks! This website has information on the candidates and links for folks to sign up to volunteer and donate.