Help Get Our Candidates on the Ballot

CalCare for CA Support the Left Unity Slate of Candidates The Green Party of California has joined with the Peace and Freedom Party to endorse a joint Left Unity Slate of seven statewide candidates for the upcoming June 2022 election. In addition to advancing our shared values, this cooperative strategy increases the likelihood that both parties will reach 2% of the vote in at least one statewide race, which is a minimum threshold needed to retain ballot status.

But first, our candidates need YOUR help in Gathering Signatures for their Petitions in Lieu of Filing Fee to get on the ballot. The deadline for submitting signatures is February 9! Learn how you can help HERE.

Please reach out and support these Left Unity candidates and DONATE to our Statewide Green Candidates Fund.

Luis J. Rodriguez (Green), Governor ( https://www.luis4governor.org/ )

(Green), Governor ( ) Gary Blenner (Green), Secretary of State ( [email protected] , Facebook )

(Green), Secretary of State ( ) Laura Wells (Green), Controller ( https://laurawells.org )

(Green), Controller ( ) Meghann Adams (Peace and Freedom), Treasurer (415-821-6171, 969 Mission St., SF, CA 94110)

(Peace and Freedom), Treasurer (415-821-6171, 969 Mission St., SF, CA 94110) Dan Kapelovitz (Green), Attorney General ( [email protected] )

(Green), Attorney General ( ) Nathalie Hrizi (Peace and Freedom), Insurance Commissioner (415-821-6171, 969 Mission St., SF, CA 94110)

(Peace and Freedom), Insurance Commissioner (415-821-6171, 969 Mission St., SF, CA 94110) John Parker (Peace and Freedom), U.S. Senate ( [email protected]

#LeftUnitySlate

AB1400 Passed The Ca Assembly Health Committee!!

Next Is The Appropriations Committee On January 20!

Please email a letter before Thursday January 20, to the Appropriations Chair, Assemblymember Holden to urge his support!

Thank you for all your calls, letters, emails and advocacy. Now let’s keep up the pressure on all of our CA Assembly representatives and keep demanding health care as our human right!

With the reintroduction of AB1400 to make its way through the California Assembly, Assemblymembers Ash Kalra has introduced its accompanying funding source Assembly Constitutional Amendment, (ACA11). There are no more excuses for our representatives to deny Californians single payer comprehensive health care.

Two more steps you can take...

Find your Assemblymember and ask them to VOTE YES on AB1400 and ACA11. Join the California Nurses Association's CalCare Phone Banks THIS week to call CalCare supporters and urge them to contact their Assemblymembers.

Read the latest article by Barry Hermanson, member of the GPCA Coordinating Committee, "Will Democrats enact universal health care?" published in San Francisco Bay View.

#AB1400 #CalCare #SinglePayer

2022 Green Eco-Socialist Network Conference

Saturday, January 29 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Pacific (12 - 7pm Eastern)

REGISTER HERE

We are experiencing ecological, economic and political collapse. This crisis begs the question: What Is To Be Done?

We invite you to join us at the Green Eco-Socialism Conference on Saturday, January 29 2022 9am- 4pm Pacific (12pm - 7pm Eastern) to answer that question in concrete and tangible ways. The Conference is co-sponsored by the Green Eco-Socialism Network and the Green Party of California

The Conference is organized in two session 'tracks' select your track after REQUIRED REGISTRATION.

Conference presenters include Kali Akuno, Margaret Kimberly, Mel Figueroa, Ali Meders-Knight, David Bond, Peter Schwartzman, Howie Hawkins, Nassim Nouri, Emily Kawano, Michael O’Neil, Gloria Mattera, and David Cobb.

Topics include Tribal Sovereignty to Advance a Just Transition; Tenants Rights as an Organizing Strategy to Advance Eco-Socialism; Community Land Trusts in New York City; Lessons Learned as a Green Mayor; Eco-Socialist Green New Deal; Lessons Learned from GPCA Embracing Eco-socialism; and US Solidarity Economy Network Candidate Questionnaire.

Please see the registration website for the full schedule of the conference. If you have questions or comments, please email [email protected].

Hope to 'see' you there!

#EcoSocialism

Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for his fight against injustice.

Help us turn our Government Green!

>> VOLUNTEER. DONATE. ADVOCATE <<

Thank you,

Green Party of California

www.cagreens.org

