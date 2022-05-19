Help Wisconsin Greens get Sharyl McFarland on the ballot!

The Wisconsin Green Party has two weeks left to get Sharyl McFarland on the ballot for Secretary of State, and we need your help!

We are in need of volunteers to help gather signatures, and we are willing to pay people to petition as well. If you’re able to help, please contact us at [email protected] or through our website and we’ll get in touch.

Sharyl McFarland is a Milwaukee organizer who has spent decades working for social justice and human rights. Her work addresses problems including voter suppression, racial inequalities, mass incarceration, homelessness, rights for immigrants, poverty, the lack of adequate transportation, healthcare, and more.

To get Sharyl on the ballot, we need 2000 verified signatures from eligible Wisconsin voters. In order to have a safe margin to overcome any potential challenges, we’ve set a goal of 2500. With signatures in hand today, we are about a third of the way to that goal.

Put another way, we need just over 100 signatures per day between now and June 1st to get Sharyl McFarland on the statewide ballot as a Green Party candidate. That’s doable - but only if everyone who’s able to help does their part.

Sharyl McFarland has fought for over 20 years to give marginalized people a voice. She’s a fantastic candidate to represent the Green Party - and an important voice to interject into the political conversation as the establishment parties continue to fail the people.

If we get Sharyl on the ballot, the Wisconsin Green Party can regain our ballot line that we lost in 2020 when the Democrats threw Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker off the ballot. If we can get just 1% of the vote for Secretary of State we may not even have to petition for the presidential election in 2024, which would protect our candidates from a costly legal battle like in 2020.

We have an exciting opportunity to run a statewide campaign that can break through the dismal failure of politics as usual with a message of real change.

We can make 2022 the year of a big Green comeback - but we need your help to make sure we don’t miss this opportunity.

If you’re able to gather signatures as a volunteer or paid petitioner, please contact us at [email protected] or through our website and we’ll get in touch!

Thank you for everything you do to help build the movement for people, planet, and peace over profit!

Peace and solidarity,

Dave Schwab

Co-chair, WI Green Party

www.wisconsingreenparty.org/

P.S. The Green Party is a people-powered party that refuses to take money from corporations, lobbyists or super PACs. We rely entirely on people like you for support. Please consider making a contribution to support our work - thank you!