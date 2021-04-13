Urgent Call to Action - Help protect Indiana wetlands

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana's wetlands need your help! Can you call or email your State Representative ASAP and tell them to vote NO on SB 389? With just 5 more "no" votes, it will be possible to defeat Senate Bill 389 which would reduce and in some cases completely eliminate protection of Indiana wetlands.

Wetlands play a crucial role in Indiana. They filter and purify water, they reduce the risk of flooding, and they serve as critically important habitat for many threatened and endangered species.

Prior to European settlement, the Department of Natural Resources estimates that 24% of Indiana was covered in wetlands. Starting in the 1800's, Indiana's wetlands were drained to make way for farms and towns. In the last 200 years, Indiana has lost 85% of its original wetlands. If SB 389 is passes, 80-90% of our wetlands will be in jeopardy.

Help protect our wetlands and call or email your State Representative as soon as you can. Find your State Representative.

