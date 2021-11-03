Help sustain the Earth and the Green Party

The struggle we’re engaged in is a huge challenge. So why do we stay with it?

After all, it is difficult. Greens have a lot of great ideas, and most people really like our Ten Key Values, but being a "third party" in a two-party system is like being a "third world country" in a unipolar world with one shaky super-power that’s hanging on tight to its bygone glory.

It’s not easy, but we stay with it because we want a better world and we see that the Green Party’s Ten Key Values coupled with the commitment to take no corporate money represent what is desperately needed in the world.

Helping to make sure that the GPCA stays afloat, there are currently 26 Green activists who have made monthly sustainer pledges.

You are invited to join this sustainer group now if you haven’t already. Our goal is to reach 100 by year-end 2021. One hundred sustainers is a great base on which to build in the coming election year of 2022!

And of course, while we’re encouraging sustainer pledges in this letter, we want you to know that your one-time donations are also welcome.

Thank you for all you do, and for everything you’ve already done for a better world.

Sincerely,

Mica Daniel

Coordinating Committee co-coordinator emeritus, Green Party of California

P.S. Your financial contributions and especially your sustainer pledges will help strengthen the foundations of a powerful Green Party database and communications infrastructure that will help the statewide candidates of the Left Unity Slate — watch for more information on that historic achievement — that will be on the ballot in June 2022.