Help us get Matthew Hoh on the ballot!

Want to vote for one of the most prominent antiwar activists in the United States?

Thanks so much to all our supporters who generously donated to NC Green Party member Matthew Hoh's campaign for US Senate! Because of supporters like you, Matthew has raised more than $6,000 in just 10 days since his launch, which is very good for us all things considered. Matthew has also received public support from Chris Hedges, Jill Stein, and more activists and organizers in our movement for economic, social, racial, and environmental justice—in a word, for an ecosocialist, anti-capitalist future. This campaign is already exciting! Our focus now is to make sure Matt gets on the ballot as a Green candidate for the November election. And so:

We need to collect a total of 14,000 petition signatures from registered North Carolina voters by mid-May to get Matt and the NC Green Party on the ballot!

BREAKING. A peace hero with the courage to fight for us just jumped into the NC Senate race. Help him break the stranglehold of war and Wall Street. https://t.co/Dvf4UOjkMO https://t.co/t0yiuK8fIW — Dr. Jill Stein🌻 (@DrJillStein) January 19, 2022

Your donation, along with others, is the boost we need to help make that happen. It's a tall order in tough pandemic times, but with your help we can do it. Your contribution will help the NCGP pay professional petitioners and offer stipends of $1 per signature to our members and supporters who can commit to collecting 100 or more signatures. Interested in earning $1 per signature? Get in touch with party secretary Michael Trudeau: [email protected].



Please remember: if you are a registered NC voter, we need you to sign our ballot access petition and get your family, friends, colleagues, and neighbors to sign as well.

Petitioning instructions and the petition form can be downloaded from our website at www.ncgreenparty.org/petition. If you need copies mailed to you, and/or if you want the $1/signature stipend, email NCGP secretary Michael Trudeau at [email protected].

Do you have petition signatures to turn in? Please mail your petition sheets to

NCGP Petition Drive

PO Box 6022

Cary, NC 27519

With your help, and with the NCGP's partnerships with the Matthew Hoh for Senate campaign and our Joshua Bradley campaign for Raleigh City Council, we're going to succeed at getting back on the ballot. Please chip in what and where you can!

In solidarity with people and planet,

North Carolina Green Party