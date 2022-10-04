Don't miss our chat with Jill Stein on Wednesday

The Matt Hoh for Senate campaign team is excited to invite you to a conversation with one of the most visionary political voices of our time.

Join Matt this Wednesday October 5th for a Fireside Chat with Dr. Jill Stein, Green Party Presidential candidate in 2012 and 2016.

Jill Stein is is a physician, activist, and politician who was the Green Party Presidential candidate in 2012 and 2016, was twice a candidate for governor of Massachusetts, and has held local office in Lexington, Massachusetts.

She is recognized as the first US political candidate to run a national campaign calling for a Green New Deal (in 2012), cancellation of student debt (in 2016), and a number of other proposals that have become widely accepted tenets of the US progressive agenda.

Hope to see you at our Fireside Chat Wednesday 10/5 for a conversation that's guaranteed to inspire you to stand up for a better world!

Peace,



The Matt Hoh for Senate team

