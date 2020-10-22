Housing is a human right

On this past Monday, Howie Hawkins appeared on a livestream where he was joined by special guests Kymone Freeman and Will Merrifield, to discuss the national housing crisis, which has been all but ignored in the presidential debates thus far.

Kymone Freeman is an award-winning playwright, a 2010 Green For All Fellow, and the co-founder of We Act Radio (which the Washington City Paper named as DC’s Best Social Justice Radio Station in 2017)!

Will Merrifield is a housing attorney and at-large candidate for DC city council. He is calling for social housing and a Green New Deal for DC while he is running on a platform of human rights and solutions to the problems created by a lack of affordable housing.

Both Will and Howie are working toward an expansion of low-income housing, to solve the problem of affordability to decent housing.

These sorts of solutions, including the housing section of the Green New Deal, are the ideas that won't get put onto the public debate if Greens are not on the ballot.

