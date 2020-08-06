How can kids participate in virtual learning with no internet access?

With just weeks before school systems around the state start a virtual fall semester, too many students live in areas with inadequate internet service needed to access their lessons and classes by computer.

Internet provider Comcast Xfinity could change that by making their services available to vulnerable populations who are in danger of falling behind without it. Instead of doing their part to ensure our kids have fair access to their education, Comcast Xfinity sits back and enjoys record-breaking numbers of new customers and profit earnings as a result of the pandemic.

The Baltimore Sun

By Franca Muller Paz, Green Party candidate for Baltimore City Council

August 4, 2020

Even our cash-strapped schools have done their part. Severe underfunding is why I have taught in classrooms with no air conditioner and no heat. I teach in conditions so challenging, that in January of 2019 one of my students, Deshawna Bryant, went to the hospital for two weeks after frigid classroom temperatures sent her into a sickle cell crisis. Despite our starved financial resources, our schools have used their limited funds to purchase thousands of devices and hot spots for our kids. Every individual school was also instructed to give their students any device that wasn’t nailed to the floor.

We are all making sacrifices, yet Comcast claims that our tax dollars need to do even more. In a recent article about my Baltimore 12th District City Council Green Party run, Kristie Fox, Comcast’s executive of corporate communications, said: “Solving a problem as vast and complex as the digital divide requires collaboration across the City — with the school district, elected officials, nonprofit community partners, and other private-sector companies — so everyone is part of the solution.”

Everyone Comcast’s statement passes the buck to has been a part of the solution — except Comcast. Even local foundations, like the Fund for Educational Excellence who raised over $100,000 from individuals and foundations, have been working hard to help get kids online.

Sadly, instead of rising to the occasion and offering low-income families functional and affordable internet service, Comcast lures them in with free service before charging them a couple of months later. The Internet Essentials service is so slow that two siblings cannot be in their digital classroom at the same time.