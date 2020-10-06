How To Write-in Howie Hawkins in Virginia

The Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker campaign for Green Party President and Vice President have followed write-in procedures to be officially recognized according to the Code of Virginia: https://law.lis.virginia.gov/vacode/title24.2/chapter6/section24.2-644/

The Virginia Department of Elections verified today that writing in either ‘Howie’ or ‘Howard’ Hawkins will count as a vote for both Howie for President and Angela for Vice President.

Green Party of Virginia

https://www.vagreenparty.org