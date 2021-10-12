Originally published at https://theocho.net/mariamonument/

We want to thank everyone who came out to support this momentous occasion. A special thank goes to all who helped by participating in the day's events. It was a beautiful tribute to the people of Puerto Rico and the families and friends of those who perished as a result of the Hurricane.

Check out some highlights from the pictures of the days' events. You can also visit the monument, located at 221 E 122nd St, New York, NY.

If you are interested in purchasing your own Hurricane Maria Memorial Monument collectible figure, like the image above, click the "Buy Now" button. These colectibles are over 9in. tall and a perfect way to support this project AND show your love for the people of Puerto Rico. These are one of a kind, and will not be re-stocked. Get them while they are still available!

Walter Alomar, President of Ocho and a member of the Green Party of New York, initiated the monument initiative. Alomar also co-hosted a presentation at the 2019 Annual National Meeting in Salem, MA on "A Panel Discussion on Colonialism as the seed of oppression." The discussion included a showing of the movie "Colonization is Extinction."