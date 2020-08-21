Hyper-partisan Democrats block our ballot access in WI

We wanted to check in and keep you up to date with our latest ballot access developments, because there's a role for you to play!

First, the good news. With your help, we turned in a large excess of signatures over the last few weeks in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota. Since turning in petitions in Iowa on August 15, we have since learned that we're certified for the ballot.

Isn't that great news?

In Minnesota, we turned in nearly 5,000 signatures, and the state minimum was 2,000. We expect to get certified possibly next week.

In Wisconsin, we turned in about 4,000 signatures, but we collected nearly 6,000.

However...

Just before the clock ran out for challenges in Wisconsin, the Democrats filed a challenge on our petitions, saying that the address listed for Angela Walker was a false address.

They didn't seem to realize that Angela moved during the petitioning window, we disclosed the fact to the Elections Commission, and they told us to clear it up when filing the petitions...which we did.

Following the rules and adhering to instructions didn't seem to matter to the Elections Commission, because they were deadlocked on whether to put us on the ballot. The votes against putting us on the ballot came exclusively from the Democrats on the commission, who made broad insinuations that we were lying about Angela's address and didn't even allow us to introduce correcting information during the hearing.

If there was ever an example of political bigotry, that was it.

So now we're going to court. And here's where you come in.

As luck would have it, our matching funds window closes on Monday. That means that every donation, up to a cumulative $250, will be matched dollar for dollar by the federal government. So we're asking you to make a donation today to help cover these new legal fees.

We already have to raise money to cover the $15,000 retainer to defend our petitions in Pennsylvania. Now we have the new burden of defending our petitions in Wisconsin.

Can you make a contribution today, to ensure we have the resources to fight in court and ensure voters have more choices?

We are willing to fight every step of the way, to ensure that progressives can vote for Medicare 4 All, a Green New Deal, a sensible economic relief to the pandemic depression and an end to the new nuclear arms race.

Are you willing to take on this fight by our side? If so, please donate what you can today.

In solidarity,

Team Howie