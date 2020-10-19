You are invited to the Illinois Green Party Virtual Candidate Gala Series, featuring some of our 2020 Illinois Green Party candidates. Keynote speakers are the Green Party candidate for President Howie Hawkins on Monday, October 19th and Green Party candidate for U.S. Senate David Black on Tuesday, October 20th. Hope you can join us!

Monday, October 19

6:30 PM CDT

6:30 Opening Remarks by Steve Alesch - MC

6:35 Rich Whitney - Jackson County Board, District 4

6:45 Charles Howe - Jackson County Board, District 6

6:55 Jessica Bradshaw - Jackson County Circuit Clerk

7:05 Joshua Hellmann - Jackson County Board, District 3

7:15 Randy Auxier - State House (IL-115)

7:25 John Keating - State House (IL-96)

7:35 Angela Walker - Green Party Vice Presidential Nominee

8:00 KEYNOTE SPEAKER: Howie Hawkins - Green Party Presidential Nominee

8:25 - 8:30 Closing Remarks

Register at Facebook

Join the live stream on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ILGreenParty/posts/3812597642093457



Join the live stream on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hU-ftvW9WBY

Tuesday, October 20

6:30 PM CDT

6:30 Opening Remarks by Steve Alesch - MC

6:35 Troy Hernandez - Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago

7:00 Alia Sarfraz - State House (IL-52)

7:10 Christoper Kruger - State House (IL-17)

7:20 Anna Schiefelbein - State House (IL-85)

7:30 Tom Wilda - US House (IL-5)

7:45 KEYNOTE SPEAKER: David Black - US Senate (IL)

8:15 - 8:20 Closing Remarks

Register at Facebook

Join the live stream on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ILGreenParty/posts/3817381328281755



Join the live stream on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VlDa2k5uGlU

Check out our candidates at https://www.ilgp.org/candidates.

Contact Anna Schiefelbein at ballot@ilgp.org with any questions.

