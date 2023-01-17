"In Solidarity for Peace"

The Bronx Greens Declaration Against The Ukraine/US Proxy War

The Bronx Greens make this statement in solidarity with the anti-War Left in North, Central, and South America, Europe, Africa, and Asia. The Bronx Greens are against the war in Ukraine, and we refuse to cooperate with the US Imperialist/NATO War Machine that forced this war upon the people of Eastern Europe while creating dire consequences for the rest of the world.

Those consequences include a potential nuclear holocaust, the ecological destruction of one of the world's most important food sources, deaths of hundreds of thousands of people from conventional warfare, all the needless hardships that all other countries are suffering due to this war, and the sacrifice of democracy in the creation of new military dictatorships. The Bronx Greens hope that a worldwide people's struggle will defeat these Imperialistic designs, leading to worldwide democracy and a systemic change wherein new governments will be responsible for the needs of the people and not act as the tools of national and international plutocrats.

As one of the world's greatest propagandist nations, previously admired by the likes of German Nazis and the Soviets, the United States government has spun the Ukrainian war as an idyllic David and Goliath conquest. From the Sinking of the Maine (1898, Spanish American War), the Gulf of Tonkin (1964, Vietnam War) to the Weapons of Mass Destruction in Iraq, the Ukrainian War is based on half-truths and lies. Yet, the war is far from the "Zelensky" fairytale. Hence, we must confront reality if Americans want to stop this conflict, save lives, and avoid armageddon.

We must realize that the United States government is Ukraine's biggest obstacle to peace. And in addition, recognize the genius behind the evil pattern in which American imperialists operate at the behest of billionaires and multinational corporations. From the beginning, the Ukrainian war checked all the boxes of previous wars' half-truths, lies, obfuscations, deceptions, and assaults on democracy.

Among the US propaganda tactics wielded in promoting conflicts:

Claim a fight for democracy [Lie]

Sanctions, and starving the people out [a war crime, aka siege warfare]

Mass Media regurgitates the same talking points and suppression of alternative media [Goebbels 'Big Lie' Strategy of Repetition]

Demonizing people with opposing views [Suppression]

Funding war in the pretext of saving lives [Lie]

Hidden funding for war [Undermining the democratic process ]

C.I.A. & support troops on the ground [Hidden Truth]

The Ukrainian war is 100 percent the fault of United States’s imperialism. This is a U.S. proxy war fought against Russia using the Ukrainian people as cannon fodder. Ukraine has been a client-state of the United States since the 2014 Maidan coup and has been groomed for the last eight years to fight Russia. Recent revelations by the former German chancellor Angela Merkel, and the fifth president of Ukraine from 2014 to 2019, Petro Oleksiyovych Poroshenko, admitted the Peace Agreements talks were never going to be implemented and were a ploy to buy time to rearm and train the Ukrainian military.

Looking at a map, it does not take a scholar to figure out that the United States' scheme is to surround Russia with NATO-friendly nations. The biggest prize is Crimea because it would cut Russia off from its Naval base and the Black Sea.

The American media has egregiously censored the backstory of how the war developed.

To its credit, Russia resisted taking the bait of invading Ukraine until February 24th, 2022.

Unfortunately, when Ukraine refused to fulfill the peace agreement of Minsk I and II, when Ukraine escalated its bombing of the people of Donbas, when the U.S. refused to guarantee Ukraine would not become a NATO member, when Zelensky threatened Russia with obtaining a nuclear bomb- Russia predictably reacted, and Ukraine's fate was sealed.

Russia was within its right to protect itself from having a U.S.-funded extremist nationalist client state at its border. Though the violence is horrific for the Ukrainians and Russians alike, it is understandable how the chain of events led to this war.

The Ukrainians have paid a high price with the loss of life and half their territory. Additionally, Europe is in an economic meltdown, and American resources have been wasted on unending military engagement.

We, Americans, must take responsibility for the chaos our government has created.

Therefore, the American people must take action against policies that have destroyed Ukraine, leading to a direct confrontation with a nuclear-armed nation, Russia.

Remove from office and hold legally accountable the top four neocon bureaucrats who are the organizers behind the scenes in this current war imbroglio - Antony Blinken (Secretary of State), Victoria Nuland (Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs), Jake Sullivan (U.S. National Security Advisor), and William J. Burns (Director of C.I.A.) Though not the only culpable US government officials, these individuals have slithered through multiple Presidential administrations, instigating wars in Iraq, Libya, Syria, Yemen, etc.



While President Biden owns equal responsibility, it has long been the political reality that US policies remain the same no matter who is in office. The corrupt system which protects those who instigate and enforce such murderous agendas for corporate interests - must be dismantled.



We must seek a neutral third party to begin immediate peace negotiations - such as the Vatican or a non-partisan nation like Turkey. Asking, pleading, praying, or demanding the U.S. government initiate peace talks is laughable and equivalent to asking a serial killer to solve his own murders.



The United States cannot claim diplomatic standing. Given its funding of the Ukrainian war effort, supplying endless armaments, threatening other countries who do not comply with its actions, or participating in punitive sanctions- the US is the problem, not the solution.



Sanctions are an act of war and must be treated as such. As in the middle ages, sanctions are a contemporary version of surrounding castles to starve and conquer opponents. The U.S. has been using sanctions to bully nations into gaining control and corralling them into their “Rule-Based World Order.” It is about time the American people demand that our government work with a multipolar world community.





We must stop all weapon shipments to Ukraine. The continuous shipment of weapons to the Ukrainian war is a moral travesty.



According to a CBS news report, only 30 percent of the weapons have ever reached Ukrainian soldiers on the battlefield. Most weapons were stolen, sold off, and rerouted.



It gives the Ukrainians no incentive to begin peace talks and the Russians a reason to continue with their operation further into Ukrainian territory.



Pending eventual nationalization and disbanding of the weapons industry, implement an excess tax on U.S. arms manufacturers and billionaires. If the US government truly believes the Ukrainian war is an existential threat to Americans, they should govern like it is. In the spirit of the policies of World War Two, weapon manufacturers should be subject to excess profit tax and prosecuted for war profiteering.





Re-establish the Free Flow of Information

“Whoever controls the media, controls the mind.” ~ Jim Morrison

“Who controls the past controls the future. Who controls the present controls the past.” ~ George Orwell

Forming critical, correct conclusions on *any* issue requires access to all relevant – and often dissenting - information and a mind unhobbled by fear of reprisals (be they economic, physical, or other) from authority or status quo. One cannot be free without truth. Therefore past, future, and current knowledge must be protected and allowed to flow.

In order to counter censorship, disinformation, manipulation, and indoctrination from both the government and media corporations, the following policies should be enacted immediately:

In 2023, we see the war worsening. With the escalating policy of arming Ukrainians with increasingly lethal weapons, the U.S. government has made it clear there is no official desire to end the war. Though the State Department's neocons have partly gotten their wish of seducing the Russians into neverending occupation, they have not achieved their ultimate aim of Russian regime change.

Terrifyingly, the neocon’s lust for full spectrum dominance and unipolar control has the potential to wreak even more destruction. Additional escalation of this tragic military folly has the potential to envelop even more nations and provoke a nuclear war, obliterating life on this planet.



Our list is not the only actions that need to be taken, but it is a start to hold our government answerable and take control of what is done under our nation’s name with our tax dollars. The proxy war in Ukraine is the latest manipulative, immoral endeavor of the American empire which could dangerously widen to be its and the world’s last. Let’s hold the US accountable and work toward a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian war and end all future empire wars.

It has never been so crucial that the left unite and take steps to disassemble the rogue entity we call the United States government.

“The time has come for America to hear the truth about this tragic war. In international conflicts, the truth is hard to come by because most nations are deceived about themselves. Rationalizations and the incessant search for scapegoats are the psychological cataracts that blind us to our sins. But the day has passed for superficial patriotism. He who lives with untruth lives in spiritual slavery.”

~ Martin Luther King speaking of Vietnam

