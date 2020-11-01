International day of solidarity with the independence of Puerto Rico

October 30th, 2020, marked the 70th anniversary of the Nationalist Party of Puerto Rico's uprising in Jayuya, Puerto Rico, in 1950, against the United States Military Government, which was brutally imposed on Puerto Rico by Washington DC. The Latinx Caucus supports the decolonization and Independence of Puerto Rico as a sovereign Nation and joined the International Community in a Media Blitz to establish henceforth on that day, October 30th, "International Day of Solidarity with the Independence of Puerto".

The National Hostosian Independence Movement, Friends of Puerto Rico Initiative, the United Independence Front, along with other organizations, kicked off the Media Blitz on October 30th, with graphics created by Puerto Rican artist Kike Estrada in Puerto Rico, the United States, the Dominican Republic, Colombia, Costa Rica, Venezuela, Cuba and Ecuador. The hashtags used were #EndColonialism #FreePuertoRico #70Jayuya #PRLibre. This event took place as part of the 70th Commemoration of the Jayuya Nationalist Party Uprising.

Additionally, this event builds on the National Day of Solidarity with the Independence of Puerto Rico, which was held at Madison Square Garden on October 27, 1974, and organized by the U.S. Branch of the Puerto Rican Socialist Party and the Puerto Rico Solidarity Committee.

Hector Lopez

Latinx Caucus, At Large Member

GPUS International Committee

A Call To Action on Puerto Rico

November 1, 2020

References:

Movimiento Independentista Naciónal Hostosiano

http://minhpuertorico.org/index.php/noticias/55-noticias/7757-movimiento-independentista-nacional-hostosiano/

Bandera Roja

https://www.bandera.org/1950-la-revolucion-nacionalista/