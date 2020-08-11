Indiana Green Party announces state congress

Join the Indiana Green Party for the 2020 State Congress. Congress will be virtual this year! The tentative agenda for our 2020 Congress is below. Come and meet fellow Greens, help us shape our platform, discuss future candidacies, and more.

Due to the pandemic and the Congress being virtual this year, there is no cost to attend the event. Any donation you would be willing to give would certainly be welcome!

Indiana Green Party Congress

Saturday, August 22, 2020

1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EDT

Once you register, you will receive information on how to join virtually.

Officer Elections

The following INGP positions are up for election: Chair, Assistant Chair, Documentarian, Treasurer, Communications Director, and Delegates to the Green Party of the United States National Committee.

Click here for details on these positions, as stated in our bylaws, and pending nominations.

Bylaws Discussion and Amendments

Any active member in good standing of the INGP shall have the right to speak to Congress regarding any proposal to amend the INGP Bylaws.

Click here for details about proposed amendments.

Live-Stream

We are planning to live-stream on our YouTube Channel and/or Facebook Page.

Tentative Agenda

1:00 pm : Welcome & Introduction of Keynote (Chair, Pluto)

: Welcome & Introduction of Keynote (Chair, Pluto) 1:05 pm : Keynote Speaker - GP Vice-Presidential Nominee, Angela Walker (tentative)

: Keynote Speaker - GP Vice-Presidential Nominee, Angela Walker (tentative) 1:20 pm : Introductions of Local Groups & Delegates (Chair, Pluto)

Circle City Greens (2 mins) Monroe County Greens (2 mins) Northwest Indiana Green Party (2 mins) Vigo County Greens (2 mins) Disability Caucus (2 mins) Statewide Unaffiliated Green Caucus (2 mins)

: Introductions of Local Groups & Delegates (Chair, Pluto) 1:32 pm: Introduction of Candidates (Chair Pluto) Randy Paul - Monroe County Commissioner (others tentative)

1:42 pm : Vote on Motto

: Vote on Motto 1:45 pm : Summary of GPUS Convention

: Summary of GPUS Convention 1:50 pm : Bylaws/Platform Changes

: Bylaws/Platform Changes 2:15 pm: BREAK - George Wolfe Live Musical Performance (tentative)



3:00 pm : Election of Coordinating Committee/Officers and National Delegates

: 3:20 pm : Comedian - Krish Mohan (tenative)

: Comedian - Krish Mohan (tenative) 3:35 pm : Introduction of Endnote Speaker (tenative)

: Introduction of Endnote Speaker 3:37 pm: Endnote Speaker, GP Presidential Candidate, Howie Hawkins (tenative)



3:57 pm: Final Remarks (Chair, Pluto)



4:00 pm : Happy Hour Social

Everyone is encouraged to join and contribute to a greener future, however only active members can vote. Same-day INGP membership registration will be available!

An email receipt will also be sent to you that you can print, but that should not be necessary to join and participate. You will be sent further information as Congress approaches with information on how to vote and join. Same day registration will be available, but advanced registration is preferred.

Thanks for your continued support. We're looking forward to a Green future!

Visit https://www.greenpartyin.com/2020-ingp-congress-registration.html to register and agenda updates