On March 2, 2022, the Green Party of St. Louis & the Universal African Peoples Organization sponsored a webinar on the Inequities of Legalized Marijuana. A video of the event is now available.

The billion-dollar marijuana market should have room for every ethnic group. But going from decriminalization to medical and recreational use has resulted in a patchwork of dangerous inconsistencies.

The weaponization of marijuana laws against communities of color leaves victims incarcerated or economically incapable of high non-refundable application fees in licensing lotteries for dispensaries, growing, transporting, and/or processing legalized marijuana.

Cannabis users are vulnerable to pesticide use by industrial growers. What is the best science? Have we lost expertise to incarceration? These barriers are not from the era of slavery or Jim Crow; but today.

Speakers: