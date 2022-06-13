Inflating your expenses, deflating your vote

Rising prices for the necessities of life are hurting everyday people. And while many of us are still reeling from the pandemic and related economic crash, our government's response is to drive down wages, raise interest rates, and make sure it's not too easy for working people to find employment.

That's because they think it's just fine for the wealth of billionaires to skyrocket during a global health crisis, but everyday people gaining a tiny bit of leverage against their employers can only be regarded as a problem that must corrected.

Meanwhile, state legislatures have subjected us to a disgusting display of partisan gerrymandering to make your vote worth less and ensure the security of incumbents who have sworn fealty to the corporate state. The parties of war and Wall Street will miss no opportunity to drive down the value of your take-home pay, drive down the power of your vote, and drive down the number of choices you have on election day. People like us have to step up and fight back against this economic and electoral squeeze. There are solutions to inflation that don't place the burden solely on working people. There are ways to vote that don't trap us between two wings of a corporate oligarchy.

While a dollar may not go as far at the supermarket as it used to, supporting the Green Party as a Monthly Sustainer is as powerful as ever.

We will get through these tough times together.

In solidarity,

The Green Party of the United States

