Indiana Green Party 2021 State Congress

Saturday, June 26, 2021: 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. CT)

Join the Indiana Green Party (INGP) for the 2021 State Congress. Congress will again be virtual this year! The tentative agenda for our 2021 Congress is below. Come and meet fellow Greens, help us shape our platform, discuss future candidacies, and more.

Location

Online – Once you register, you will receive information on how to join virtually.

Cost

Due to the pandemic and the Congress being virtual this year, there is no cost to attend the event. Any donation you would be willing to give would certainly be welcome!

Officer Elections

The following INGP positions are up for election: Chair, Assistant Chair, Documentarian, Treasurer, Communications Director, and Delegates to the Green Party of the United States National Committee.

Click here for details on these positions, as stated in our bylaws, and pending nominations.

Bylaws Discussion and Amendments

Any active member in good standing of the INGP shall have the right to speak to Congress regarding any proposal to amend the INGP Bylaws.

Click here for details about proposed amendments.

Tentative Agenda

Agenda coming soon!

After registering, you will be sent further information as Congress approaches with information on how to vote and join. Same day registration will be available, but advanced registration is preferred.

Everyone is encouraged to join and contribute to a greener future, however only active members can vote.

Thanks for your continued support. We're looking forward to a Green future!