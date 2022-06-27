Is the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee attacking the North Carolina Green Party

The North Carolina Green Party has received information that an organized Democratic Party group has the list of persons who signed the 2022 Green Party ballot access petition, and Democrats are phoning the signers and asking them to retract their signatures. It is too late for the Green Party to be adding any new signers. The counties have already checked the signatures and the Green Party has enough valid signatures. There is no provision in the North Carolina election code for signers to retract their signatures from a party petition.

Ballot Access News

By Richard Winger

June 23, 2022

UNBELIEVABLE: PLEASE FORWARD EVERYWHERE!

People are receiving this text below from 919-300-8905. The Democrat wing of the duopoly are big mad that NC Green Party collected over 22,000 signatures to get on the ballot! Instead of fighting to guarantee working families Healthcare for All, living wages and debt cancellation, Democratic Party operatives are robo spam calling and texting thousands who signed our petition asking them to remove their signatures!

HOW LOW CAN THEY GO? The Wall Street parties are COWARDS because they know they cannot offer anything substantive and want to silence anyone who does.

Tony Ndege

NCGP