Jack Harrington 1946 – 2010

An honoree for his efforts in the Maine Green Party, John T. (Jack) Harrington passed away Thursday, April 22, 2010, after a brief illness. The Green Party has been a big part of his life. Jack served his state by sitting on multiple committees for the Maine Green Independent Party, was a delegate to the National Committee of the Green Party of the United States, and was to be honored as the 2010 Maine "Green of the Year," an award he will receive posthumously. At the time of his death Jack was the Green candidate for State House Representative in District 36, which extends from part of Mt. Desert Island to the island of Vinalhave.

"Jack was a man with a heart of gold and a deep sense of integrity and compassion," affirmed Claire Mortimer, long-time Green activist and dear friend. "He dedicated his life to fighting for social justice."

"Over the last three years, I got to know Jack well, and experienced first hand his commitment to our party, and to peace and justice. We spoke many times about how much fun it was going to be to campaign in the overlapping parts of our district, and what our messages would be. We will miss him tremendously," said Lynne Williams, Green candidate for the 28th State Senate District seat.

The Maine Greens held their Annual State Party Convention at the Androscoggin Grange in Greene, Maine on May 1st. Jack Harrington had been elected to the Steering Committee of the Maine Green Independent Party in 2009. He was also Treasurer of the Deer Isle Grange #296, and it was his idea to hold the convention at a Grange, since the Grange movement has many parallels with Green Party principles. The Convention was dedicated to his memory, and at the Convention he was posthumously honored with the "Green of the Year" Award.

As a veteran of both the Army and Navy, he was a member of Veterans for Peace. He was particularly concerned with the plight of disabled and homeless veterans, and had proposed converting military bases into centers to provide housing, support services and job training to veterans in sustainable technologies.

Jack was instrumental in re-energizing the Green Party in Hancock County. He had worked hard with many Greens throughout the county, gathering signatures for his campaign and for Lynne Williamsí bid for governor. Through Jackís efforts, four caucuses were held in Hancock County, the most of any county in the state. Jack had also worked with Greens on the Blue Hill Peninsula to establish municipal committees in the towns of Brooksville, Brooklin and Blue Hill.

Jack Harrington cared deeply about his hometown of Deer Isle and the issues facing people throughout Hancock County. He was a volunteer at Hospice of Hancock County he offered bereavement counseling. Also he was a member and past Deacon of the Order of Masons, Marine Lodge #122. Jack was involved in maintaining and restoring cemeteries on Deer Isle. He was retired from service in the military, the National Security Agency, and the Postal Service. At the time of his death he was a special tutor at Deer IsleñStonington School, and had served on the School Board.

Jack will be deeply missed by his beloved partner, Claire Mortimer, who he met through his Green Party activities. Also he is survived by his mother, Jeanne Harrington, daughter Jennifer Henderson, son Trevor Harrington, sister Susan, brother Steven, their families and many beloved cousins and dear friends.

Jack will be deeply missed for his selfless commitment to community service and his keen political understanding.