Jennifer Hyman 1987 - 2022

Jennifer was a thoughtful and fierce advocate for our party and social justice. ~ Gloria Mattera New York

Jennifer Hyman was a beautiful, intelligent, sensitive soul. She was an activist with the Green Party and Picture The Homeless. She fought and protested for women's and LGBT rights, the environment, the Green New Deal, anti-war, and justice for African-Americans. When she recently graduated with a law degree, she looked forward to using her education to help people with housing problems. Her family and friends were very proud of her.

Unfortunately, her life was cut short. Though her life was brief, Jennifer accomplished a lot and touched many people. Nobody will ever know what could have been. But, we all know what we lost.

Both of Jennifer's parents passed away when she was in her early twenties. Her aunt, Doreen Wood, asks for donations to help with the funeral cost. Jennifer had just finished law school, so she had no life insurance.

Any contribution would be greatly appreciated.