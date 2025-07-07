Jill Stein, Parades, and More!!!

We know that we're in some incredible times, but there is a lot to be done and a lot coming up so please read this email to the end to see all of the ways you can help make a difference.

From Jill Stein:

We’re thrilled to announce our Dump Duopoly rally has been rescheduled forJuly 10 at 8 PM ET! And with the stakes higher than ever, we’re coming back stronger, more fired up, and ready to build the future we deserve.

While the Trump administration wages war on people and planet, Democrats are busy bowing to Republicans. With Democrats like Chuck Schumer playing performative politics by just changing the name of the “Big Beautiful Bill” but not actually fighting to keep it from passing, it's clear that an actual opposition party is more urgently needed and more possible than ever.

Thanks to your incredible support, we emerged from 2024 as the leading people-powered party, doubling our vote share over 2020 despite unprecedented political repression. We’re the only pro-worker, anti-genocide, pro-democracy party fighting its way onto ballots for a majority of voters.

Now, as the duopoly doubles down on genocide and censorship, the environment unravels, recession looms and fascism grows, the ruling elites are losing their grip. With both Democrats and Trump polling at historic lows, America is closer than ever to dumping the duopoly and powering up for peace.

But only if we seize this moment.

To harness this momentum, join me for our rally & fundraiser on Wednesday, July 10 at 8 PM ET featuring incredible guests: Medea Benjamin, Butch Ware, Briahna Joy Gray, and yours truly.

The Rochester Pride Parade & Festival is happening on Saturday, July 19th

This year, the Green Party of Monroe County will be in the parade in solidarity with the People's Pride Contingent. If you would like to be in the parade with this group (the emphasis will be on Pride & a Free Palestine) here is some info:

To avoid extreme traffic at the lineup location, we are asking folks to arrive early. We will be meeting on Cook St. across from the Elmwood Inn at 9:30 am, and will be walking together to the lineup location at 10:00 am (about a 20 minute walk - 1 mile). Street parking on the side streets near this location is recommended , as it is close to the end of the parade route and will make our pack up and departure at the end of the parade much easier. Many of these roads will be closed off starting at 10:45 am, so it will be important to be parked on time.

Other parking options:

Street parking elsewhere along the parade route.

Parking is also available in Lot A at Monroe Community College (MCC), 1000 East Henrietta Road. Utilize Entrance A.

Things to Know About the Parade:

Rochester Pride Parade theme: Rainbow Revolution

Before the march, there is a lot of standing around, usually in direct sun, loud music playing, and a lot of people. It can be overstimulating and overwhelming, so if you have anything to prepare yourself with (earbuds, meditating, etc) you may benefit from that.

The length of the parade is approximately one mile and there is a lot of stopping and going.

Approximately 20,000+ people attend to watch.

The marching space is approximately two lanes, so try to stay centered on the yellow double line. Sometimes folks flood into the street and it is a very tight squeeze to get through.

Messaging:

Our Liberation is Bound Together

Create a radical space for working-class people to see the link between struggles, (queer liberation, Palestine, immigrant defense, Union struggles, political prisoners, trans rights etc.)

Dave Sutliff-Atias' campaign for Rochester City Council will be tabling inside the festival. Stop by after the parade to chat and grab some Green swag. If you'd like a Dave for Change shirt to wear IN the parade, give the campaign a holler at any social media (@daveforchange) or email [email protected].

Help Dave Sutliff-At ias in his campaign

If Pride doesn't wear you out for the weekend, Dave Sutliff-Atias will also be tabling / fundraising at the Public Market Swap meet on Sunday, July 20th, from 7am - 1pm at the Public Market, Stall 23A.

Stop by to chat, grab some campaign swag, and shop for some bargains!

From the Federation of Monroe County Environmentalists:

Monroe County is currently in the process of developing an Organics Management Plan (OMP) to complement its existing Local Solid Waste Management Plan. The primary goal of the OMP is to reduce and divert organic waste from disposal, while supporting the county's existing goals for recycling, waste reduction, and reuse.

We invite you to attend a virtual public input session on July 23, 2025 at Noon - 2:00pm or an in-person public input session at 6:00pm - 8:00pm at Forum (Room 3-130), R. Thomas Flynn Campus Center, MCC Brighton Campus. During these sessions, we will briefly discuss the purpose, goals, and objectives of the OMP and then encourage attendees to share their questions, concerns, and ideas about the County's OMP. Please pre-register for the event and we will send you the link to the virtual meeting on the day of.

Registration for the in-person meeting is optional, but encouraged.

If you want to register, please use this link: https://form.jotform.com/251526401786155

Survey: https://bartonloguidice.mysocialpinpoint.com/monroe-county-omp/share/df4c22cd

Share your thoughts on organic recycling via email at: [email protected]

Save the Dates!

Thursday, July 24th, the Green Party of Monroe County will be having a meeting / presentation entitled, Green Candidates: Past, Present, & Future. Time & Place TBA.

Saturday, July 26th, the Greens and Sutliff-Atias for City Council campaign will be tabling at ROC the Peace taking place at Jones Square Park, Noon - 6pm.

Saturday August 2nd, the Greens and friends will be in the 2025 Puerto Rican Parade. Details are being firmed up so stay tuned.

As always, the Green Party is fighting for a just world in the streets and on the campaign trail. Join us!

Green Party of Monroe County

https://www.greenrochester.org/