Jill Stein Slams Nevada Supreme Court After Green Party Suffers Big Blow In Ballot Battle

Carson City, Nevada - The Nevada State Supreme Court has ruled to bar Dr. Jill Stein and the Green Party from the ballot in 2024.

In their 5-2 decision, justices ruled that the Green Party should not appear on November ballots because the petition forms they used did not include a line for signatories to attest that they are registered voters in their county of residence.

By Kaitlyn Kennedy

Sep 9, 2024

Dissenting justices noted that the Green Party, after initially using correct signature-gathering forms, switched to the incorrect affidavits when they were directly instructed to do so by the secretary of state's office.

"The Green Party was not merely provided an incorrect form, rather, they were affirmatively told by the Secretary of State's office that the correct form the Green Party originally provided in their petition was outdated and they were affirmatively directed by the Secretary of State's office to use the specific form provided by that office in moving forward with their petition," Justice Douglas Herndon wrote, with the backing of Justice Kristina Pickering.

Herndon dubbed the failure an "egregious error by the Secretary of State's office that will result in a significant injustice."

The remaining justices argued that despite being sent the wrong form by state authorities, the Green Party should have done more research into ballot access requirements.

Dr. Jill Stein slams Nevada Supreme Court decision

Stein was quick to slam the Nevada Supreme Court decision as the latest attack on voters' rights.

"This is a slap in the face to democracy, to the rule of law, and to millions of voters in NV who are now denied a real choice by the machinations of the corrupt political elite," the presidential nominee insisted in a statement on social media.

The ruling overturned a lower court decision to deny a lawsuit filed by the Nevada State Democratic Party accusing the Greens of failing to gather the required number of valid signatures in each of the state's four congressional district. The Nevada Democrats then amended their lawsuit to mention the petition forms.

According to the Stein campaign website, the Greens submitted 29,584 signatures by the state's June 5 deadline – far more than the required 10,096. "This is more shameless hypocrisy from the party that preaches about 'saving democracy' while doing all it can to kill it," Stein said. "We've faced legal attacks from Democrats in state after state, and it’s clear their goal is not only to deny a real choice to voters, but also to tie up our time, money, and resources in fighting these lawfare attacks." "The Democrats may have won this battle to prevent NV voters from having a choice, but it will NOT stop us from fighting for voters across the country who are disgusted with the Democrats' war on democracy," she added.