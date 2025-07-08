Join the Campaign Kick-off!

I am excited to invite you to the official campaign kick-off for my candidacy for Congress in District 19! Join us on Sunday, July 20, 2025 in San Jose, CA, starting at 3:30 PM.

Date: Sunday, July 20 at 3:30 PM

Location: San Jose Peace & Justice Center, 48 S. 7th St., San Jose, CA

Tickets: Reserve your free tickets on Eventbrite!

This campaign is not just an election; it’s a movement powered by our community, not corporate interests. Together, we will hear from inspiring community leaders and activists who share our vision for a brighter future. I am proud to be endorsed by all four County Green Parties in my district; the Green Party of Santa Cruz, Green Party of Monterey, Green Party of San Luis Obispo, and Green Party of Santa Clara.

Our united voices will drive change on vital issues, including:

Ending genocide

Protecting immigrant rights

Investing in safe renewable energy

Guaranteeing healthcare and housing for all

Ending pesticide abuse

Taxing the wealthy

As a resident of Santa Cruz and a committed Green Party member, I am dedicated to creating sustainable communities and fostering a just society for future generations. Achieving real change requires us to break free from the traditional two-corporate-party system, so my campaign prioritizes people over profits.

Bring your energy, bring your friends, and let’s collaborate to build a future that benefits us all!

Thank you for your unwavering support. I can’t wait to see you there!

In Solidarity,

Sean Dougherty

SeanforCongress.org

Reserve Tickets