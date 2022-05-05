Join the Green Party of Minnesota this weekend

MINNEAPOLIS – This weekend the Green Party of Minnesota will be having two in person events that we would like to see you there! On Saturday we will be having our 2022 endorsement meeting for James McCaskel for Minnesota Governor and be electing delegates to the national party.

That same evening, we will be having a fundraiser for our state party and get motivated for the upcoming election cycle and help us attain a victory this year!

See you there!

Check out the Agenda Below and the link to the Facebook event:

Event Info:

Saturday May 7, 2022

1:00-4:30 PM

Walker Library, Bde Maka Ska Room

2880 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55408

https://facebook.com/events/s/endorsing-meeting/759099678806264/



Agenda:

1:00-1:30 Check-in & Credentialing

1:30-1:45 Welcome & Opening Remarks

1:45-3:15 Endorsement Consideration - James McCaskel for Minnesota Governor

Introduction of the process & candidate seeking endorsement (10 minutes)

Statement from the candidate (15 minutes)

Question & Answer (30 minutes)

Statements in support of endorsement, against endorsement (15 minutes)

Voting (10 minutes)

Announcements during ballot counting (10 minutes)

3:15-4:15 GPUS Delegate/Alternate Elections

Explanation of GPUS Delegates & the process for selecting them (10 minutes)

Nominations for GPUS Delegates (5 minutes)

Statements from those who accept nomination (3-5 minutes each)

Question & Answer (10 minutes)

Statements of support/against (5 minutes)

Voting & counting of ballots (10 minutes)

4:15-4:30 Closing Remarks

4:30-5:00 Clean-up and head to Dinner Party & Fundraiser at 4200 Cedar Ave S

Fundraiser Event Info:

Date: Saturday, May 7th

Time: 5:30-7:30 PM

Where: 4200 Cedar Ave. Minneapolis MN

Event Link: https://facebook.com/events/s/dinner-party-fundraiser/741606853524235/

Green Party of Minnesota

http://mngreens.nationbuilder.com/