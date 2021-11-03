Join the Mountain Party
Do you like this post?
-
The Working People's Party
The Mountain Party consists of people from all backgrounds in the wild and wonderful state of West of Virginia. We are a party of workers and their families. We support a progressive agenda- with a backbone!
We want a fair economy in West Virginia that truly protects life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. NOT a crooked economy built on environmental destruction, exploitation of the poor, and unchecked corporate welfare.
The Mountain Party is affiliated with the Green Party of the United States
https://mountainpartywv.net
https://www.tiktok.com/@mountainparty
https://www.facebook.com/mountainpartywv
Do you like this post?
Showing 1 reaction